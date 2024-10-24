[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Fall colors at Beartree Park

Hiking trails and a scenic route that meanders through Beartree Park in Sejong City will be rewarding for those seeking fall foliage.

Jazz performances will take place at the Autumn Festival, which will run through Nov. 10 at the park from 9 a.m. to sunset.

Admission for adults is 13,000 won ($9.43). Pets and food are banned. For more information, visit beartreepark.com.

Iksan in blossom

Through Sunday, the Iksan Ten Million Blossom of Chrysanthemum Festival will take place at Iksan Central Sports Park in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.

The flower festival will host performances -- traditional Korean music and dance as well as pop music -- and interactive programs.

Exhibitions showing how to garden fall flowers are also running at the park. For more information, visit iksan.go.kr.

Lantern festival at Sandulsori

A lantern festival is taking place at Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province through the end of next April.

Visitors are given lanterns to stroll around the compound, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and features a restaurant, bakery and cafe.

Admission is 8,000 won for all ages except babies two years old and younger. Outside food and pets are not allowed. Parking is free. For more information, visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Yangjae Art Salon

Watch busking or pick out handcrafts at flea markets -- one of many programs that run along the Yangjae Stream near the First Yeongdong Bridge in Seocho-gu, Seoul.

Yangjae Art Salon will open on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Candlelight at night will create a magical ambiance.

Installations will be set up for those looking for selfie spots. Check out the Instagram @salon_in_yangjaecheon.

Chrysanthemums in Daejeon

For its 15th year, the Yuseong Chrysanthemum Festival will run through Nov. 3 for anyone curious about how the fall flower looks at its peak.

At Yulim Park in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon, programs such as calligraphy, puppet shows and music performances will be available for free.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit yuseong.go.kr.