Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in Busan

This photo, provided by a reader, shows a fire breaking out at a US Forces Korea storage facility in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out at a US Forces Korea (USFK) storage facility in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, officials said, with no casualties reported so far.

The blaze occurred at 6:31 p.m. at the USFK's Busan Storage Center in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to officials.

More than 160 personnel and 51 pieces of fire equipment have been mobilized to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started during plumbing work.

As of 7:55 p.m., Busan fire authorities had raised their response by one notch to Level 2, which mobilizes personnel and equipment from eight to 11 nearby fire stations. (Yonhap)