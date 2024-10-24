Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in Busan

Most Popular
-
1
Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
-
2
N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
-
3
What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?
-
4
[KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap
-
5
[LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional
-
6
Gangbuk office apologizes for video parodying NewJeans' Hanni
-
7
'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute
-
8
In first, North Korea drops leaflets targeting South Korean presidential couple
-
9
BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean Series
-
10
[Herald Interview] Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister
Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in BusanBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 21:27
A fire broke out at a US Forces Korea (USFK) storage facility in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, officials said, with no casualties reported so far.
The blaze occurred at 6:31 p.m. at the USFK's Busan Storage Center in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to officials.
More than 160 personnel and 51 pieces of fire equipment have been mobilized to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started during plumbing work.
As of 7:55 p.m., Busan fire authorities had raised their response by one notch to Level 2, which mobilizes personnel and equipment from eight to 11 nearby fire stations. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon signals flexibility in no-weapons policy for Ukraine
-
SK hynix reports earnings surprise in Q3 on AI chip boom
-
Tattoo artist calls for all body inking to be legal at audit