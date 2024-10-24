Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground

    Seoul unveils plan to move 68km of railways underground
  2. 2

    N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts

    N. Korea's support puts Putin in its debt: experts
  3. 3

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?

    What would N. Korean troops mean for the war with Ukraine?
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap

    [KH Explains] Tesla’s vague robotaxi vision may let Hyundai-Waymo narrow gap
  5. 5

    [LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional

    [LLG] Repairing toys seemed like simple task. It turned out to be deeply emotional
  1. 6

    Gangbuk office apologizes for video parodying NewJeans' Hanni

    Gangbuk office apologizes for video parodying NewJeans' Hanni
  2. 7

    'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute

    'No tattoo' policies at hotels spark dispute
  3. 8

    In first, North Korea drops leaflets targeting South Korean presidential couple

    In first, North Korea drops leaflets targeting South Korean presidential couple
  4. 9

    BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean Series

    BTS member J-Hope throws out ceremonial pitch in Korean Series
  5. 10

    [Herald Interview] Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister

    [Herald Interview] Korea building law database system for foreign nationals: minister
소아쌤

Fire breaks out at USFK storage facility in Busan

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 21:27

    • Link copied

This photo, provided by a reader, shows a fire breaking out at a US Forces Korea storage facility in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 24. (Yonhap) This photo, provided by a reader, shows a fire breaking out at a US Forces Korea storage facility in the southeastern city of Busan on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out at a US Forces Korea (USFK) storage facility in the southeastern port city of Busan on Thursday, officials said, with no casualties reported so far.

The blaze occurred at 6:31 p.m. at the USFK's Busan Storage Center in Busan, 320 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to officials.

More than 160 personnel and 51 pieces of fire equipment have been mobilized to extinguish the fire, which is believed to have started during plumbing work.

As of 7:55 p.m., Busan fire authorities had raised their response by one notch to Level 2, which mobilizes personnel and equipment from eight to 11 nearby fire stations. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines