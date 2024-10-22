[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Why are they questioning the security guard?

B: There was a window __________________ last night.

(a) to break

(b) broken

(c) to have been broken

(d) having been broken

해석

A: 그들은 왜 경비원에게 질문을 하고 있나요?

B: 지난밤에 깨진 창문이 있었거든요.

해설

수식어 거품 채우기

문장에 주어(There), 동사(was), 보어(a window)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품이다. 보기의 동사 break와 함께 문맥상 ‘지난밤에 깨진 창문이 있었거든요’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘깨진’이라는 의미로 명사 window를 수식할 수 있는 분사 (b) broken이 정답이다.

어휘

security guard 경비원

2.

A: Luis has become very successful.

B: Yes. It’s _______ a result of his education as his ambition to succeed.

(a) not much than

(b) not so much

(c) not more

(d) no more

해석

A: Luis는 정말 성공했어.

B: 그래. 그건 교육의 결과라기보다는 오히려 성공하고자 하는 그의 야망의 결과야.

해설

'not so much ~ as ~’ 어순 채우기

문맥상 ‘그건 교육의 결과라기보다는 오히려 성공하고자 하는 그의 야망의 결과야’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, 빈칸 뒤의 as와 함께 ‘~이라기보다는 오히려 ~'라는 의미의 표현을 완성하는 (b) not so much가 정답이다.

어휘

result 결과 ambition 야망, 포부

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. In 1973, ______ concerning the protection of endangered species were initially enforced.

(a) law

(b) a law

(c) laws

(d) lawful

해석

1973년, 멸종 위기에 처한 종들의 보호에 관한 법률들이 처음으로 시행되었다.

해설

동사에 수 일치하는 명사 채우기

문장에 복수 동사(were enforced)가 사용되었으므로 복수 명사 (c)가 와야 한다. 따라서 복수 명사 (c) laws가 정답이다.

어휘

concerning ~에 관한 endangered 멸종 위기에 처한 enforce 시행하다, 집행하다

4. The cyclist appears __________ his ankle when he fell off his bike during the last leg of the race.

(a) to break

(b) breaking

(c) to be breaking

(d) to have broken

해석

그 사이클리스트는 경주 마지막 구간에 자전거에서 떨어지면서 발목이 부러진 것처럼 보인다.

해설

to 부정사를 취하는 동사 뒤에 to 부정사 채우기

동사 appear(appears)는 to 부정사를 주격 보어로 취하여 ‘~인 것처럼 보이다’라는 의미로 사용된다. 따라서 ‘appear + to 부정사’ 형태로 쓰인 (a), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 발목이 부러진 시점이 부러진 것처럼 보이는 시점보다 이전이므로 to 부정사의 완료형 (d) to have broken이 정답이다.

어휘

cyclist 사이클리스트, 자전거 타는 사람 ankle 발목 leg (여정·경주의) 구간

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: How’s the website project going?

(b) B: It had been put on hold for a while, but it’s since started up again.

(c) A: I see. Did you know it was going to be revived?

(d) B: Yes, I knew. The boss made it clear that the project will only be postponed, not canceled.

해석

(a) A: 웹사이트 작업은 어떻게 되어가고 있어?

(b) B: 그건 잠시 보류됐었는데 다시 시작되었어.

(c) A: 그렇구나. 그 일이 재개될 거라는 걸 알고 있었니?

(d) B: 응, 알고 있었어. 사장님이 그 작업은 취소된 것이 아니라 연기되었다고 분명히 말씀하셨거든.

해설

시제에 맞지 않는 조동사를 써서 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 미래를 의미하는 조동사 will을 쓰면 틀리다. 주절(The boss made it clear)의 시제가 과거(made)이고, 종속절(that 이하)에서 ‘그 작업은 연기되었다’는 것 역시 (b)에서 언급된 것처럼 과거 시점에 일어난 일이므로, 종속절의 동사로 과거가 와야 한다. 즉, (d)의 미래 시제 will only be가 was only로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) B: Yes, I knew. The boss made it clear that the project will only be postponed, not canceled가 정답이다.

어휘

put on hold 보류하다, 미루다 revive 재개하다 cancel 취소하다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(b) / (b) / (c) / (d) / (d)

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn