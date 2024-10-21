[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The basketball players performed at their best, ------- beating the opposing team by more than 20 points.

(A) expertly

(B) expert

(C) expertise

(D) ex

pertness

해석

그 농구 선수들은 20점이 넘는 점수 차이로 상대 팀을 훌륭하게 이기며 최선을 다해 경기했다.

해설

부사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸은 ‘beating the opposing team by more than 20 points’라는 구 전체를 꾸며주는 자리이므로 ‘훌륭하게’라는 뜻의 부사 (A) expertly가 정답이다. 명사 (B), (C), (D)는 부사 자리에 올 수 없다. 참고로 부사는 명사를 제외한 나머지 품사들과 구, 절, 문장 전체를 꾸며준다는 것을 알아둔다.

어휘

beat 이기다, 통제하다 opposing 상대방의, (팀•군대 등이) 서로 겨루는

2. The managers are still reviewing the proposal, but they will ------- you of their decision once it is made.

(A) invest

(B) undertake

(C) caution

(D) inform

해석

관리자들은 그 제안서를 아직 검토하고 있지만, 일단 결정이 내려지면 당신에게 알려 줄 것이다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘관리자들은 그 제안서를 아직 검토하고 있지만, 결정이 내려지면 당신에게 알려 줄 것이다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘알려주다, 통지하다’라는 뜻의 동사 (D) inform이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) invest는 ‘투자하다’, (B) undertake는 ‘착수하다’, (C) caution은 ‘경고하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

proposal 제안서, 제안 decision 결정 once ~하면, ~하자마자

3. A spokesman for the company said that management is working to reach a satisfactory ------- with the owners of TriCo.

(A) correspondence

(B) community

(C) qualification

(D) agreement

해석

그 회사의 대변인은 경영진이 TriCo사의 소유주들과 만족스러운 합의에 도달하기 위해 일하고 있다고 말했다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘그 회사의 대변인은 경영진이 TriCo사의 소유주들과 만족스러운 합의에 도달하기 위해 일하고 있다고 말했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘합의, 협정’이라는 뜻의 명사 (D) agreement가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) correspondence는 ‘서신, 관련성’, (B) community는 ‘지역 사회, 공동체’, (C) qualification은 ‘자격, 자격 부여’의 의미임을 알아둔다. (reach an agreement: 합의에 도달하다)

어휘

spokesman 대변인, 대표자 satisfactory 만족스러운, 더할 나위 없는 owner 소유주

정답

(A) / (D) / (D)

