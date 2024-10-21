[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈순간적이고 급격한 움직임〉

1. onslaught [ɑ́nslɔ́ːt] 맹공격

‘맹렬한 공격’이라는 뜻이 확대되어, 어떤 일이 맹공격처럼 강하게 발생하는 것을 일컫기도 한다.

The American speedskater faced an onslaught of public criticism in Korea in connection with his involvement in the disqualification of a Korean speedskater.

그 미국 빙속 선수는 한국 선수의 실격에 관여해서 한국 국민들로부터 많은 비난을 받았다.

● 그 은행은 파생상품 거래로 손실을 입은 개인 투자자들로부터 소송이 쇄도하고 있다.

The bank faced an onslaught of lawsuits from private investors who lost money in derivative deals.

2. shiver [ʃívər] 떨다

추위나 공포로 몸을 떠는 것을 의미한다. 명사나 동사로 활용 가능하다.

Hearing the scary ghost story sent a cold shiver down my spine.

무서운 귀신 이야기를 들으니 등골이 오싹했다.

● 너 없이 살아갈 생각만 해도 두려움에 몸이 떨려.

Just the thought of living my life without you makes me shiver with fear.

3. shove [ʃʌ́v] 밀치다

‘삽’ 혹은 ‘삽질’을 뜻하는 shovel과 어원이 같다. 옆으로 강하게 떠민다는 의미에서 유래하여, 팔꿈치로 미는 것을 elbow shoving이라고 한다. 특히 ‘무례하게 사람을 밀치는 행동’을 일컫는다.

I'm tired of being shoved by middle-aged women on the subway.

지하철에서 중년의 여성들에게 떠밀리는 것에 지쳤다.

● 한 남성이 다른 남성을 밀어 쓰러뜨리면서 말다툼은 싸움으로 번졌다.

The argument escalated into a fight when one man shoved the other to the ground.

4. shudder [ʃʌ́dər] 몸을 떨다

추위뿐 아니라 공포나 혐오 등으로 몸을 떠는 것을 일컫기도 한다. ‘치가 떨리다’라는 의미도 지닌다.

He shuddered at the thought that he might have encountered the thief in the act if he'd come home minutes earlier.

몇 분만 집에 일찍 왔으면 절도 행위를 하고 있는 도둑과 맞닥뜨렸을 거라는 생각에 그는 등골이 오싹했다.

● 새신랑은 매주 일요일 저녁을 처가 식구와 함께 보내야 한다는 생각에 몸서리가 쳐졌다.

The new groom shuddered at the thought of having to spend every Sunday night with his in-laws.

5. sprout [spráut] 싹이 자라다

명사로 ‘싹’, 동사로 ‘싹이 자라다’라는 뜻이다. 싹이 자라듯 빨리 크거나 증가하는 것을 표현하기도 한다.

During the summer between his 7th and 8th grade years, my friend Ted sprouted over 8 cm and easily made the basketball team.

중학교 1학년에서 2학년으로 넘어가는 여름 방학 때 내 친구 테드는 8cm가 넘게 자라 손쉽게 야구팀에 들어갔다.

● 한국 사람들은 콩나물국이 숙취에 좋다고 믿는다.

Koreans believe that eating bean sprout soup is good for a hangover.

6. subvert [səbvə́ːrt] 뒤엎다

sub(under)+vert(분산시킨다는 의미인 divert의 -vert와 같은 어원으로 turn의 뜻)로 이뤄진 단어다. 뒤집는다는 뜻에서 유래하여, 사상이나 가치 체계를 전복하는 것을 표현하기도 한다.

It is not mere childish rebelliousness but the biological impulse of each generation to try to subvert the dominant paradigm.

지배적인 패러다임을 뒤집으려 하는 것은 유치한 반항심이 아니라 모든 세대가 느끼는 생물학적인 충동이다.

● 야당은 여당의 추가 증세안을 뒤집기 위해 모든 노력을 기울였다.

The opposition party tried its best to subvert the majority party’s plan to further raise taxes.

7. wield [wíːld] 행사하다, 휘두르다

‘무기를 휘두른다’는 기본 의미가 확대되어 권력의 행사를 표현하기도 한다.

The gun-wielding bank robbers forced everyone at the bank to hand over their wallets and jewelry.

은행 강도들은 총을 휘두르며 은행에 있는 모든 사람에게 지갑과 보석을 내놓도록 강요했다.

● 타인에게 봉사하기 위해 공무원이 되어야지, 타인에게 권력을 행사하기 위해서여서는 안 된다.

You should become a public servant in order to serve other people, not to wield power over other people.

8. wring [ríŋ] 짜다, 뒤틀다

빨래 등을 짜는 것을 말하는데, 우리말로도 원하는 것을 강제로 얻어낼 때 ‘짜낸다’고 하듯 ‘강제로 얻어낸다’는 의미도 있다. 특히 두 손을 부여잡고 비비거나 비트는 모습을 wring one’s hands라고 하는데, 초초함이나 걱정을 표현하는 동작이다. 그래서 hand-wringing은 ‘절망이나 걱정을 표현하는’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

Donald sweated so much during the game that he could actually wring sweat from his soaked t-shirt.

경기 중에 땀을 많이 흘려서 도널드는 젖은 티셔츠에서 땀을 짜낼 수 있을 정도였다.

● 투자자들은 유럽의 채무문제와 관련하여 아직도 불안해하고 있다.

Investors are still wringing their hands over Europe’s escalating debt difficulties.