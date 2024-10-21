Yoon's approval rating hits new low: Realmeter poll

Most Popular
Yoon's approval rating hits new low: Realmeter pollBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 10:19
President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has dropped to 24.1 percent, the lowest level since he took office in 2022, a poll showed Monday.
The survey, conducted by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, showed a 1.7 percentage-point drop in positive responses toward Yoon's performance compared to the previous week, when it reached a then record low of 25.8 percent.
Negative assessment of Yoon also rose by 1 percentage point to a record high of 72.3 percent.
The survey, conducted from Monday to Friday last week on 2,510 adults, has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.
In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and over Thursday and Friday, the approval ratings of the ruling People Power Party rose 0.5 percentage point to 31.3 percent, while the figure for the main opposition Democratic Party inched up 0.3 percentage point to 44.2 percent.
The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)
