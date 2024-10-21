Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?
-
2
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war
-
3
N. Korea claims discovering remains of drone sent from S. Korea in Pyongyang
-
4
Relaxing fall foliage trips, popular autumn getaways in Seoul
-
5
Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office
-
6
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
7
Elderly woman and her son found dead in Namyangju apartment
-
8
[KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?
-
9
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility
-
10
Unionized workers at Seoul Natl. Univ. Hospital decide to strike starting Oct. 31
Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 09:41
Seoul shares opened higher Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street last week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 5.19 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,599.01 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.09 percent to 43,275.91, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.63 percent to 18,489.55.
In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.8 percent, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. declined 1.2 percent, No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. shed 0.2 percent, and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. was down 0.3 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.4 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. gained 1.7 percent, LG Chem Ltd. climbed 0.6 percent, and leading budget carrier Jeju Air Co. was up 2.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,367.60 won against the US dollar, up 2.1 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment to Ukraine frontline
-
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch
-
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility