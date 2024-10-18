Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.
  2. 2

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race
  3. 3

    Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush

    Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush
  4. 4

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul
  5. 5

    [Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service

    [Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service
  1. 6

    [Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators

    [Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators
  2. 7

    Han Kang says she wants to 'meet readers through writing' in her 1st public speech since winning Nobel Prize

    Han Kang says she wants to 'meet readers through writing' in her 1st public speech since winning Nobel Prize
  3. 8

    First lady cleared of stock manipulation allegations

    First lady cleared of stock manipulation allegations
  4. 9

    'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT

    'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT
  5. 10

    NK's gradual unveiling of constitutionalizing ‘2 hostile Koreas’ exposes dilemma: experts

    NK's gradual unveiling of constitutionalizing ‘2 hostile Koreas’ exposes dilemma: experts
소아쌤

Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 09:32

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean shares opened slightly higher Friday, taking a cue from overnight gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 4.09 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,613.39 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.37 percent to close at 43,239.05, marking a new high for a second consecutive session on reports of better-than-anticipated consumer spending.

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that the value of retail sales increased 0.4 percent from a month earlier in September, rising from 0.1 percent on-month growth the previous month and beating market expectations of a 0.3 percent increase.

In Seoul, large caps were mixed.

Market bellwether and tech giant Samsung Electronics added 0.5 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix tumbled 1.68 percent.

Top battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.63 percent, but its local rival Samsung SDI advanced 0.3 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor stayed flat, while its smaller affiliate Kia Motors shed 0.11 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,370.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.25 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines