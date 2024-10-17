[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Didn’t your grandfather marry late?

B: Yes, he was at the _______ 40 at the time.

(a) aged

(b) age of

(c) aged of

(d) age

해석

A: 네 할아버지께서는 결혼을 늦게 하시지 않았어?

B: 응, 그 당시 마흔 살이셨어.

해설

올바른 목적어 채우기

전치사(at)의 목적어가 비어 있으므로 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 명사 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 빈칸 뒤에 숫자 40이 왔으므로, 명사(age)와 숫자 40을 연결하는 전치사가 필요하다. 따라서 전치사 of와 어울려서 '~의 나이로'라는 의미의 표현인 'at the age of ~'을 완성하는 (b) age of가 정답이다.

어휘

marry 결혼하다

2.

A: I can’t find the record here in the computer.

B: Really? John _________________________ the file.

(a) must delete

(b) should have deleted

(c) will have deleted

(d) must have deleted

해석

A: 이 컴퓨터에서 기록을 찾을 수가 없어.

B: 정말? John이 파일을 삭제한 것이 틀림없어.

해설

‘조동사+have p.p.’ 채우기

문맥상 ‘John이 파일을 삭제한 것이 틀림없어’라며 강한 부정적 추측을 나타내고 있으므로, ‘~이었음에 틀림없다’라는 뜻으로 ‘강한 확신’을 나타내는 must have p.p. 표현을 써야 한다. 따라서 (d) must have deleted가 정답이다. 참고로, (a) must delete는 ‘삭제해야 한다’라는 의미로 ‘의무’를 나타내므로 오답이다.

어휘

record 기록

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. Ever since the software company launched its new operating system last month, no one ______ any complaints about it.

(a) has

(b) having

(c) has had

(d) had had

해석

그 소프트웨어 회사가 지난달 새로운 운영 체제를 출시한 이후로 지금까지 아무도 그것에 대해 불만을 표하지 않았다.

해설

적절한 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재완료

현재완료 시제와 함께 쓰이는 시간 표현인 'since'가 왔고, 문맥상 ‘지금까지 불만을 표현한 사람은 아무도 없었다’는 의미가 되어야 하므로 과거에 시작된 일이 지금까지 계속됨을 나타내는 현재완료 시제 (c) has had가 정답이다. 참고로 이때 had는 have의 p.p.형태임을 알아둔다.

어휘

launch 출시하다 operating system 운영 체제 complaint 불만

4. _______ children often throw tantrums just to get attention.

(a) Over spoiled

(b) Overly spoiled

(c) Over spoiling

(d) Overly spoiling

해석

지나치게 버릇없는 아이들은 단순히 관심을 끌기 위해 종종 짜증을 낸다.

해설

현재분사/과거분사 구별하여 채우기

빈칸 뒤의 명사 children을 수식하며, 명사와 분사가 ‘버릇없게 만들어진(버릇없는) 아이들’이라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사가 쓰여야 한다. 따라서 과거분사 spoiled가 포함된 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 과거분사를 수식할 수 있는 것은 부사이므로, 부사 overly(지나치게, 너무나)가 와서 '지나치게 버릇없는 아이들'이라는 의미를 만드는 (b) Overly spoiled가 정답이다.

어휘

tantrum 짜증, 화 attention 관심, 주의 spoil 버릇없게 만들다

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) The Himalayan glaciers hold the second largest water reserves in the world next to the polar ice caps.

(b) In fact, these glaciers feed 19 major rivers in Asia, including the Indus, Ganges, and Yangtze.

(c) However, scientists predict that due to climate change, many Himalayan glaciers could vanish by the year 2035.

(d) If this happens, there would be severely reducing runoff from the Himalayan glaciers, which could cause droughts.

해석

(a) 히말라야 빙하는 남극의 빙원 다음으로 세계에서 두 번째로 많은 양의 물을 비축하고 있다.

(b) 사실, 이 빙하는 인더스강, 갠지스강, 양쯔강을 포함하여 아시아의 19개의 주요 강에 물을 공급한다.

(c) 그러나 과학자들은 기후 변화 때문에, 많은 히말라야 빙하가 2035년이 되면 사라질지도 모른다고 예측한다.

(d) 이 일이 일어난다면 히말라야 빙하에는 유거수가 크게 감소될 것이며, 이것은 가뭄을 일으킬 수 있다.

해설

현재분사를 사용하여 틀린 문장 찾기

(d)에서 명사 runoff를 수식해 주는 형용사로 현재분사를 쓰면 틀리다. 수식받는 명사 runoff(유거수)와 분사가 ‘유거수가 감소되다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로 과거분사가 와야 한다. 즉, (d)의 현재분사 reducing이 과거분사 reduced로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (d) If this happens, there would be severely reducing runoff from the Himalayan glaciers, which could cause droughts가 정답이다.

어휘

glacier 빙하 ice cap 빙원, 만년설 predict 예측하다 vanish 사라지다

severely 심하게 runoff 유거수, 땅 위를 흐르는 빗물 drought 가뭄

정답

(b) / (d) / (c) / (b) / (d)