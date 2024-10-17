[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hangang River Festival

Outdoor enthusiasts should check out the Hangang River Festival, running through Sunday at Yeouido, Banpo and Ttukseom Hangang Parks.

Kayaking and river cruises as well as fireworks are some of the highlights, in addition to music performances.

For more information, go to festival.seoul.go.kr/hangang.

Gyeonggi Ceramic Biennale

Mark your calendar for the 2024 Gyeonggi Ceramic Biennale in Icheon, a city in Gyeonggi Province known for ceramics.

Through Sunday, 26 artists from 14 countries will showcase 75 ceramic works at the Gyeonggi Museum of Contemporary Ceramic Art -- and there are more elsewhere around the province.

The exhibition will revisit the ceramic works of previous winners from the Gyeonggi Province-hosted international ceramics competition. For more information, visit gcb.kr.

Lantern festival at Sandulsori

A lantern festival is taking place at Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province through the end of next April.

Visitors are given lanterns to carry as they stroll around the compound, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and features a restaurant, bakery and cafe.

Admission is 8,000 won for all ages except babies two years old and younger. Outside food and pets are not permitted in the garden. Parking is free. For more information, visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Yudeung Festival in Jinju

The Jinju Namgang Yudeung Festival will run through Sunday as the storied fortress of Jinjuseong lights up in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province.

Installations set up around the fortress make the best spots for photos, while visitors can make lanterns themselves and watch busking, one of the many planned performances.

On the last day of the festival, drones and fireworks will illuminate the sky over Jinju. See the full schedule at yudeung.com.

Icheon Rice Cultural Festival

Of rice, by rice and for rice. This annual festival is all about cooking rice. Visitors are invited to partake in an event cooking for 2,000 people -- the signature program available through Sunday, the festival’s last day.

Interactive programs related to everything about rice are available too. The festival will close with Ganggangsullae, a circle folk dance wishing for a bountiful harvest. Find out more at ricefestival.or.kr.