[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 18, 2024 - 09:01
“Love in the Big City”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 1
Drama
Directed by Lee Eon-hee
Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since college, find themselves and come to understand one another better than anyone else.
“The Wild Robot”
(US)
Opened Oct. 1
Animation
Directed by Chris Sanders
Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a newly manufactured robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island with no human inhabitants, learns to adapt to the local wildlife and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose.
“Joker: Folie a Deux”
(US)
Opened Oct. 1
Crime/Musical
Directed by Todd Phillips
Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failed comedian, is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. While grappling with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love.
“I, the Executioner”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer taunting police by announcing his next victim before each crime.
