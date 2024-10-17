[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Legoland Korea Resort unveils new seasonal program

Legoland Korea Resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, presents a new hands-on activity this autumn until Nov. 10.

Children can participate in the pumkin-making contest at Bricktopia's Build & Test, where they can get creative with thousands of yellow- and orange-colored bricks.

The contest takes place every day from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The winning work will be put on display and named “The Best Pumpkin,” and the winner will be awarded a Lego product at 5 p.m.

For more information, call Legoland Korea Resort at (033) 815-2300.

DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo opens tennis court

At DoubleTree by Hilton Seoul Pangyo, in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, guests now have the opportunity to play tennis while enjoying the autumn breeze.

Guests can hone their skills on the hard tennis court that meets international court standards.

Reservations are required to use the court or to take a lesson from a tennis coach. Members of the hotel fitness club can also use the court.

The court is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and priced at 44,000 won for two hours.

Guests are required to bring their own shoes, but tennis rackets, balls and water bottles are provided by the hotel.

For more information and reservations, call (031) 678-5651.

WE Hotel presents nature-friendly promotion

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, on the southern side of Jeju Island, is offering a new eco-friendly package.

The “Go, Green Package” includes a one-night stay in WE Hotel’s superior room with a view of the island's iconic volcanic mountain Hallasan, breakfast for two, and all-green rated vegan amenities. Guests travelling via public transportation or electric vehicles receive a 30,000-won voucher for food and drinks at the hotel.

Two guests can enjoy one of the four wellness programs offered by the resort, which include forest walks and aqua meditation.

Guests staying for two days also get a 10-percent discount.

The package is priced at 260,000 won.

For more information, call (064) 730-1200.

High1 Resort offers Untangodo Cable Car package

High1 Resort, located in Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon Province, presents a new autumn-themed package.

The “Untangodo Cable Car Package” includes a one-night stay at High1 Resort, free Untangodo Cable Car tickets for two people and a 10-percent discount on the resort’s food and beverages.

Guests can explore the animal farm in the resort area and enjoy panoramic views of Gangwon Province's scenic mountainscape, colored in its seasonal reds and yellows.

The resort also presents guests with 10,000-won vouchers for use at Jeongseon markets and restaurants.

The package runs through Nov. 29.

The “Untangodo Cable Car Package” is priced from 88,000 won.

For more information and reservations, visit High1 Resort’s official website or call 1588-7789.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul offers cocktail promotion for autumn season

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, located in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, invites guests to enjoy cocktails this autumn at the rooftop bar Latitude32.

The hotel offers three seasonal cocktails -- Scarleta, Sensitive Nut and Autumn Velvet -- featuring award-winning 818 Tequila with seasonal ingredients selected by the mixologist.

Latitude32 is presenting the “Sunset Hour” promotion, which includes unlimited wine and highball cocktails with chicken and calamari at Latitude32.

Priced at 55,000 won, “Sunset Hour” is available every day from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (02) 2092-6108.