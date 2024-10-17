Home

  1. 1

    Trump called Korea a 'money machine.' This is how Korean media translated it.

  2. 2

    Korea to pump in W8.8tr in 2025 to contend in global chip race

  3. 3

    New multilateral N. Korea sanctions monitoring team debuts in Seoul

  4. 4

    [Exclusive] Weverse accused of exploiting labels, fans with new mandatory paid-membership service

  5. 5

    [Herald Interview] 'Culinary Class Wars' explores today's views on fairness: creators

  1. 6

    'I would like to live in peace quietly,' Han Kang tells Sweden's SVT

  2. 7

    Ex-Seoul police chief acquitted of negligence in Itaewon crowd crush

  3. 8

    Cabbage prices raise alarm bells ahead of kimchi-making season

  4. 9

    'Love in the Big City' lead actor says perceptions toward LGBTQ+ are changing

  5. 10

    Court recognizes misogyny as motive for hate crime for 1st time

Nobel laureate Han Kang's first outing

By Hwang Dong-hee

Published : Oct. 17, 2024 - 19:07

    • Link copied

(Joint Press Corps) (Joint Press Corps)

Nobel laureate Han Kang (left) accepts the Pony Chung Innovation Award from Chung Mong-gyu, Hyundai Development Company chairman and founder of the Pony Chung Foundation, at the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony held at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul on Thursday. It was Han's first public appearance since her historic Nobel Prize in literature win.

(Joint Press Corps) (Joint Press Corps)

Han Kang attends the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam district on Thursday. From left are: Park Young-ja, wife of the late Chung Se-yung, who was the second chairman of Hyundai Group; Han; and Chung Mong-gyu, Hyundai Development Company chairman and founder of the Pony Chung Foundation. The drawing in the background is of late Chung, father of Chung Mong-gyu.

