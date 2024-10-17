Nobel laureate Han Kang's first outing

Nobel laureate Han Kang (left) accepts the Pony Chung Innovation Award from Chung Mong-gyu, Hyundai Development Company chairman and founder of the Pony Chung Foundation, at the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony held at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul on Thursday. It was Han's first public appearance since her historic Nobel Prize in literature win.

Han Kang attends the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam district on Thursday. From left are: Park Young-ja, wife of the late Chung Se-yung, who was the second chairman of Hyundai Group; Han; and Chung Mong-gyu, Hyundai Development Company chairman and founder of the Pony Chung Foundation. The drawing in the background is of late Chung, father of Chung Mong-gyu.