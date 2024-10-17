Guatemala had early role in disseminating Korean literature in Latin America

By Sara A. Solis-Castaneda

Ambassador of Guatemala to Korea

On the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Guatemala and the Republic of Korea (1962-2024), it is essential to highlight a lesser-known aspect: Guatemala's early contribution to the dissemination of Korean literature in Latin America, even before the establishment of the Republic of Korea.

This endeavor was spearheaded by the Guatemalan writer and diplomat Enrique Gomez Carrillo, who, in 1906, translated and interpreted the work "Printemps Parfume" (Primavera Perfumada), which narrates the Korean legend of "Chunhyang" — a fundamental tale in Korean folklore and part of the pansori narrative genre. His contribution established a cultural bridge between the two regions, which is now strengthened by contemporary authors such as Han Kang, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2024.

Enrique Gomez Carrillo (1873-1927), known as "The Prince of Chroniclers," was a Guatemalan writer, journalist and diplomat, whose body of work includes over 40 books. In 1905, while traveling through the East aboard the steamship Sydney, he discovered "Printemps Parfume" in the ship's library. The story captivated him with its portrayal of the heroine Chunhyang. Fascinated by its cultural richness, Gomez Carrillo not only read it but also rewrote it, sharing it with Spanish-speaking readers through his travel chronicles.

With his modernist perspective, he presented Korean narrative as an exotic cultural territory, allowing many readers in Latin America and Spain to discover Korea, a country then largely misunderstood in the West. Gomez Carrillo served as a bridge between two worlds, bringing to Latin America a work of Korean tradition written in French and adapting it to the modernist sensibilities of the time.

The translation and interpretation of "Printemps Parfume" by Gomez Carrillo was among the earliest approaches to Korean literature in Spanish. Although based on a French version, his work enabled Spanish-speaking readers to learn of the legendary love story of Chunhyang, infusing it with nuances characteristic of modernist aesthetics.

Gomez Carrillo's legacy extends beyond mere translation; it represents a work of cultural reinterpretation. Through his modernist style, he made a traditional Korean narrative accessible to readers who, without his intervention, would never have encountered Korea's rich literary tradition. His global perspective and ability to appreciate Eastern culture established a lasting cultural bond between Guatemala and Korea.

Today, over a century later, Korean literature continues to capture the world's attention. The recent Nobel Prize in Literature awarded to Han Kang is a testament to its global relevance. In this context, it is fitting to recall the pioneering role played by figures like Enrique Gomez Carrillo in bringing Korean culture to Latin America.

The literary connection between Guatemala and Korea, initiated by Gomez Carrillo, remains a powerful symbol of the deep cultural ties that unite both countries. As we celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Guatemala and Korea on Oct. 24, this history resonates more than ever, serving not only as an example of literary exchange but also as a testament to the power of cultural diplomacy. Gomez Carrillo's legacy illustrates how art and literature can transcend borders, creating enduring bridges between nations and fostering mutual understanding, ultimately contributing to the strengthening of bilateral relations.