[팟캐스트] (629) ‘흑백요리사’ 대박에 웃는 넷플릭스

진행자: 박준희, Chelsea Proctor

'Culinary Class Wars' producers deny trying to spice up results

기사 요약: '흑백요리사' PD, 공정성 논란에 입 열었다. "방출 규칙 논란, 겸허히 듣고 있다."

[1] Netflix's "Culinary Class Wars" is indisputably one of the hottest shows in Korea right now. Since the first episode was released on Sept. 17, the show has skyrocketed in popularity, sitting at the top of Netflix's global non-English TV shows list for two consecutive weeks as of Monday.

* Indisputably: 명백하게

* Hottest: 가장 인기있는

* Skyrocket: 급등하다

* Sit at the top: 수석을 차지하다

[2] Riding high on the show's popularity, the participating chefs' restaurants are seeing an explosive surge in reservations and viral memes of the contestants and judges have taken over social media. Even convenience stores have jumped in on the trend, offering products inspired by creations from "Culinary Class Wars."

* Ride high: 잘 나가다

* Surge: 급증

* Take over: 인계받다

* Jump in on the trend: 시류에 편승하다

[3] Despite its huge popularity, however, the show has also suffered from some controversies -- including allegations that producers worked to deliberately have an equal number of contestants from each team advance through the rounds.

* Suffer: ~에 시달리다

* Controversy: 논란

* Allegation: 혐의

* Deliberately: 계획적으로

[4] Addressing the issue, the show's producers expressed their dissatisfaction with the fact that an equal number of contestants from the black and white teams ended up advancing through the rounds.

* Address the issue: 문제를 해결하다

* Express: 나타내다

* Dissatisfaction: 불만

* Advance: 진격하다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241007050561

