[RECIPE] Shredded potato pancakes (serves 2)

Ingredients

400 grams potatoes

1/3 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon flour

Cooking oil as needed

Instructions

Slice the potatoes thinly into julienne strips, then soak them in water to remove excess starch. Drain well using a strainer.

In a bowl, mix the potato strips with the salt and flour until well coated.

Heat oil in a pan and spread the potato mixture evenly. Cook until golden brown on both sides. (Serve with soy dipping sauce, if desired.)

