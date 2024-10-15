Most Popular
[RECIPE] Shredded potato pancakes (serves 2)By Choi He-suk
Published : Oct. 16, 2024 - 17:41
Ingredients
400 grams potatoes
1/3 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon flour
Cooking oil as needed
Instructions
Slice the potatoes thinly into julienne strips, then soak them in water to remove excess starch. Drain well using a strainer.
In a bowl, mix the potato strips with the salt and flour until well coated.
Heat oil in a pan and spread the potato mixture evenly. Cook until golden brown on both sides. (Serve with soy dipping sauce, if desired.)
https://wtable.co.kr/recipes/Wb17nqZ5Rn56MrFgXBr21LiQ?location=recipe_home
