Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gains

Most Popular
-
1
Confusion over alleged S. Korean drone intrusion: Who's behind it?
-
2
South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
-
3
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
-
4
Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims
-
5
2 Filipinas who left pilot program cite overwork, excessive surveillance
-
6
K-pop song once recommended by Nobel laureate Han Kang returns to music charts
-
7
SK heiress weds Chinese American entrepreneur
-
8
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers
-
9
Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data
-
10
'8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'
Seoul shares open higher on Wall Street gainsBy Yonhap
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 09:44
South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 5.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,628.74 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, US stocks closed sharply higher ahead of earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.47 percent to close at 43,065.22, breaching the 43,000 mark for the first time, while the S&P 500 also climbed to a record high of 5,859.85.
In Seoul, large caps traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slipped 0.16 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix rose 1.65 percent.
Top battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 0.49 percent, but its smaller local rival Samsung SDI advanced 0.14 percent.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors lost 0.40 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.
The local currency was trading at 1,358.20 won against the US dollar, down 2.30 won from the previous session. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Border tensions heighten as NK builds up drone incursion claims
-
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel
-
S. Korea, Philippines deepen cooperation in water