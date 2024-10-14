Home

Yoon, ruling party chief to meet one-on-one next week

By Yonhap

Published : Oct. 14, 2024 - 10:40

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon upon arriving at Seoul Air Base, just south of Seoul, on Friday, following a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia. (Yonhap) President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon upon arriving at Seoul Air Base, just south of Seoul, on Friday, following a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol and ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon will have a one-on-one meeting early next week for discussions likely to focus on allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, multiple ruling bloc officials said Monday.

Yoon and Han of the People Power Party agreed to fix the date after Wednesday's by-elections and discuss various issues affecting the political situation, the sources said.

Han had asked for a one-on-one meeting last month prior to a dinner Yoon hosted for Han and other members of the PPP leadership, but no such meeting materialized.

Han has made clear the need to fully address and resolve issues surrounding the first lady, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme, her acceptance of a luxury bag and her alleged interference with the PPP's candidate nominations ahead of the April general elections.

On Saturday, he raised the need for a presidential office reshuffle to dispel public concerns about the first lady, while on Thursday, he called on the prosecution to come up with a decision acceptable to the people in its investigation into the stock manipulation allegations.

Han had been considered one of Yoon's closest confidants, with critics even calling Han an "avatar" of Yoon, but their relationship has soured due mostly to differences over how to handle the first lady controversies, the government's medical reform push and other sensitive issues. (Yonhap)

