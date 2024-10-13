[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

〈순간적이고 급격한 움직임〉

1. capsize [kǽpsaiz] 전복시키다

‘배가 전복되다’ 혹은 ‘배를 전복시키다’라는 의미를 지닌 단어다.

The storm capsized our boat, and we had to swim to shore wearing our life vests.

폭풍에 배가 뒤집어져서 우리는 구명 조끼를 입고 해안까지 헤엄쳐 가야 했다.

● 선박 전복 사고 후 어제까지 8명의 시신이 수습되었다.

Eight bodies were retrieved as of yesterday after the boat capsized.

2. catalyst [kǽtəlist] 촉매

‘촉매’를 뜻하는 단어인데, 비유적으로 변화를 촉진하는 요인이라는 의미로도 쓴다.

Lower corporate taxes serve as a catalyst for increasing foreign direct investment.

낮은 법인세는 해외 직접 투자를 증대시키는 촉매 역할을 한다.

● 재생 에너지 산업의 성장이 경제 성장을 촉진하는 중요한 요소로 생각된다.

The growth of the renewable energy industry is seen as an important catalyst for economic growth.

3. duck [dʌ́k] 수그리다

부딪치거나 얻어 맞지 않기 위해 머리나 몸을 빨리 수그리는 동작을 묘사하는 단어다.

One of the most iconic images of the past decade was of President Bush ducking the shoe that was thrown at him by an Iraqi reporter.

지난 10년간 가장 기억에 남는 이미지 중 하나는 이라크 기자가 던진 신발을 부시 대통령이 몸을 수그려 피하는 장면이었다.

● 그는 상대 선수의 주먹을 피하고 미간에 정통으로 주먹을 날렸다.

He ducked his opponent’s fist and landed a blow straight between his eyes.

4. fit [fít] 발작

‘발작’을 뜻하는 단어인데, 발작처럼 어떤 감정이 솟구치거나 갑작스레 행동하는 모양을 표현하기도 한다.

During the holiday shopping season, many children throw fits at toy stores in order to pressure their parents into buying expensive gifts.

연말 쇼핑 시즌에는 부모님들이 비싼 선물을 사주도록 압박하기 위해 많은 아이들이 장난감 가게 앞에서 생떼를 쓰곤 한다.

● 그가 간질 발작을 일으킨 건 올해 들어 벌써 세번째였다.

It was already the third time this year that he suffered an epileptic fit.

5. flurry [flə́ːri] 빠른 움직임, 소동, 쇄도

원래는 눈이나 비가 흩뿌리는 것을 의미하는 단어인데, 비난이 쇄도하거나 어떤 일이 순간적으로 많이 발생하는 것을 표현한다. 단어의 소리에서 뭔가가 쇄도하는 느낌을 연상할 수 있다.

His resignation prompted a flurry of criticism from media outlets at both ends of the political and cultural spectrum.

그가 사퇴하자 정치적, 문화적으로 서로 상반된 입장을 가진 언론들로부터 비난이 쇄도했다.

● 기자회견에서는 그녀의 은퇴 후 계획을 묻는 질문이 쇄도했다.

At the press conference, there was a flurry of questions about her plans after retirement.

6. inundation [ìnəndéiʃən] 범람, 쇄도

‘홍수’라는 의미에서 유래하여, 뭔가가 쇄도하거나 압도적으로 많이 발생하는 것을 표현한다.

Shakira was so inundated with fan mail that the postal service had to specially deliver her mail in large burlap bins.

샤키라는 팬레터가 너무 넘쳐서 우체국이 특별히 우편물을 큰 자루에 담아서 전달해야 했다.

● 인터넷은 정보의 홍수를 불러왔다.

The Internet has brought with it an inundation of information.

7. jostle [dʒɑ́sl] 밀치고 부딪치다

사람들이 각자 원하는 방향으로 가려고 서로 밀치는 모습을 묘사하는 단어다. 서로 밀치듯 뭔가를 위해 경쟁하는 모습을 표현할 때도 쓴다.

In the narrow aisles, the shoppers jostled against each other in search of the very best holiday bargains.

좁은 복도에서 쇼핑객들이 제일 좋은 연말 할인 상품을 차지하려고 서로 밀쳐 댔다.

● 집에 오는 길에 트렁크의 식료품들이 서로 부딪쳐서 계란이 다 깨졌다.

While driving home, the groceries jostled in the trunk and all the eggs were broken.

8. nudge [nʌ́dʒ] 팔꿈치로 찌르다

동사+one’s way의 형태로 ‘나아가는 모습’을 설명하는 표현이 많다. 예를 들어 elbow one’s way는 팔꿈치로 밀치면서 나아가는 것을 말하고, nudge one’s way는 elbow one’s way보다는 덜 공격적이지만 역시 팔꿈치로 밀치면서 가는 모양을 뜻한다. nudge는 팔꿈치로 밀치고 나아가는 모습처럼 어떤 자리에 경쟁을 거쳐 진출한다는 의미도 지닌다. 또, 수치가 어떤 수준에 다다르는 것을 표현하기도 한다.

With his victory in last week's tournament, Stevenson nudged his way into the top 10 ranked tennis players in the world.

지난주 토너먼트에서 승리하면서, 스티븐슨은 세계 10위의 테니스 선수 자리에 올랐다.

● 실업률이 전 달의 4.9%에서 3월에는 5.0%로 약간 상승했다.

The unemployment rate nudged up to 5.0% in March, up from 4.9% from the previous month.