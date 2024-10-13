LG Innotek expands global talent hunt

LG Innotek Chief Executive Officer Moon Hyuk-soo is stepping up efforts to recruit top talent from around the globe with the goal of boosting the company's competitive edge in the global market, where it makes the vast majority of its sales, the company said Sunday.

Moon recently traveled to the US and hosted the company's main hiring event, "Inno Connect," in San Francisco, where he and Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Heung-sik and Chief Technology Officer Roh Sung-won presented the company's major business areas, current research, and development progress, the company said.

“LG Innotek is growing on the back of partnerships with the world’s best clients, which are forged on top of our technological innovations created by outstanding talent,” Moon said during the Inno Connect event.

“We have a systematic training roadmap to foster experts, and have covered a wide range of areas for research. We will do our best to help you realize your dreams, working with top-level clients around the globe.”

For the event, the company invited 32 people with doctorate degrees from 20 major universities in the US, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, Georgia Tech and Illinois State University. The participants' expertise includes artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, robotics and mixed reality technologies, which are closely linked to LG Innotek's future business areas.

During the "Talk With C-Levels" session, Moon discussed the company’s future strategies, technological roadmap and talent-fostering policy. According to LG Innotek, participants showed a sincere interest in the session, asking questions about the company’s technological edge in businesses involving optical technology, autonomous vehicles and robots. They asked how prepared the company is in those fields, and when it will adopt AI and digital twin technologies.

LG Innotek has been working to secure global talent to support its large overseas operations. In the first half of this year, overseas sales made up 95 percent of its total revenue, the company explained.

In July, the company hosted a five-week global internship program attended by 31 international students from foreign and Korean universities. The company started the global internship program in 2021.

The company’s Vietnam office, which is rapidly growing in production, has forged partnerships with major universities there, including Hanoi University of Science and Technology, to introduce a variety of hiring programs and internships.