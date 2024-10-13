Samsung SDI seeks out top tech talent in Europe

Samsung SDI invited over 60 students and industry experts from Europe’s top institutions at its tech and career forum in London, aiming to secure global talent to strengthen the firm's technological competitiveness, the company said Sunday.

The Tech & Career Forum, held on Saturday local time, attracted master’s and Ph.D. students, as well as industry experts, from prestigious universities such as Cambridge, Oxford, the Technical University of Munich and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne.

Having made global talent acquisition a priority since 2022, Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho, along with Executive Vice Presidents Kim Yoon-chang and Joo Yong-lak, personally engaged with attendees to share the company’s long-term vision.

“We will do our best to create Samsung SDI as the company where talented people can fully develop their capabilities and fulfill their dreams,” Choi told the participants. “Together, we will build the future of Samsung SDI.”

Now in its third year, following previous gatherings in Boston and Seoul, Samsung SDI expressed its ongoing commitment to focus on expanding its technological leadership.

Participants took part in discussions on cutting-edge developments in fields such as artificial intelligence and next-generation battery technologies, led by Samsung SDI’s research and development leaders. The company also showcased its latest flagship products and next-generation batteries at an exhibition, demonstrating Samsung SDI's technological capabilities.

With a target of sourcing 100 percent renewable energy by 2050, Samsung SDI views the forum as a key initiative to foster the innovation and expertise needed for its future success. The company plans to continue hosting the event globally to attract top talent in the years to come.