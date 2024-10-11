Local food festivals beckon tourists with ‘Culinary Class Wars’ chefs

Most Popular
Local food festivals beckon tourists with ‘Culinary Class Wars’ chefsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 12:42
Local food festivals, which usually take visitors on a gastronomic journey with an array of savory dishes, this year offer an additional feast for participants’ eyes -- live performances from the chefs of “Culinary Class Wars."
“Culinary Class Wars” is Netflix’s latest hit cooking reality show, where the country’s top chefs and local restaurant owners are divided into two teams to compete in multiple elimination rounds.
Chefs Jung Ji-sun, one of the show's top eight contestants, and Lee Seung-jun, also a contestant from the show, are scheduled to appear at this year's Sokcho International Food Film Festival, with Jung participating on Saturday and Lee on Sunday.
The annual film event screens food-themed films while offering visitors a special tasting experience of the dishes featured in the films.
Hong Kong family drama film “Fagara” (2019) will be screened at Cheongho Beach in Sokcho, Gangwon Province at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
After the movie, viewers can enjoy Jung’s malatang.
Lee is set to unveil French-style mussel stew with Kir cocktails -- a drink enjoyed by the lead character in “La Vie en Rose” (2007) -- at 7 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Sokcho International Food Film Festival committee.
Meanwhile, another top-eight qualifier Choi Hyun-seok will head to Gwangju Kimchi Festival in Gwangju on Oct. 18.
Gwangju Metropolitan City on Thursday announced that the upcoming Kimchi festival will showcase both traditional and modern recipes for Kimchi. Visitors can also enjoy different Kimchi-themed, hands-on activities and taste Korea’s iconic traditional side dish made with salted (and fermented) vegetables.
Chef Choi, Taiwanese chef Lu Ching Lai, Italian chef Fabrizio Ferrari and Buddhist nun Jeong Kwan -- who already made a name for herself in Netflix's “Chef’s Table” (2017) -- will participate in the festival’s “Kimchi Food Show” on Oct. 18 and 19.
While Choi and Lai will share their Kimchi recipes on Oct. 18, Ferrari and Jeong Kwan will entertain festivalgoers with a unique, live cooking show on Oct. 19.
Visitors can taste different types of Kimchi alongside other dishes, including noodles, Korean pancakes, and bibimbap. Additionally, Kimchi displayed at the festival will be offered at lower prices, with discounts of an up to 20 to 30 percent.
The 31th Gwangju Kimchi Festival will take place at Gwangju City Hall Square from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20.
