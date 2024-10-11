Local food festivals beckon tourists with ‘Culinary Class Wars’ chefs

Local food festivals, which usually take visitors on a gastronomic journey with an array of savory dishes, this year offer an additional feast for participants’ eyes -- live performances from the chefs of “Culinary Class Wars."

“Culinary Class Wars” is Netflix’s latest hit cooking reality show, where the country’s top chefs and local restaurant owners are divided into two teams to compete in multiple elimination rounds.

Chefs Jung Ji-sun, one of the show's top eight contestants, and Lee Seung-jun, also a contestant from the show, are scheduled to appear at this year's Sokcho International Food Film Festival, with Jung participating on Saturday and Lee on Sunday.

The annual film event screens food-themed films while offering visitors a special tasting experience of the dishes featured in the films.