[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. When the novel was first printed, the publisher considered an initial printing of 10,000 copies to be -------.

(A) sufficient

(B) competent

(C) lengthy

(D) exuberant

해석

그 소설이 처음 인쇄되었을 때, 그 출판업자는 처음 10,000부의 인쇄가 충분할 것이라고 생각했다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘그 출판업자는 처음 10,000부의 인쇄가 충분할 것이라고 생각했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘충분한, 흡족한’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (A) sufficient가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) competent는 ‘유능한’, (C) lengthy는 '너무 긴, 장황한’, (D) exuberant는 ‘열광적인’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

novel 소설 consider 생각하다, 간주하다

2. The researchers concluded that gender bias is one reason for the ------- income inequality in both developing and developed countries.

(A) grow

(B) grown

(C) growth

(D) growing

해석

그 연구원들은 개발 도상국과 선진국 모두에서 증가하는 수입 불평등의 한 가지 이유는 성 편견이라고 결론지었다.

해설

형용사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸이 정관사(the)와 명사(income inequality) 사이에 있으므로 빈칸은 형용사 자리이다. 따라서 형용사 역할을 하는 분사 (B)와 (D)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘증가하는 수입 불평등’이라는 능동의 의미가 되어야 하므로 현재분사 (D) growing이 정답이다. 과거분사 (B)를 사용할 경우 해석상 그럴듯해 보이지만, 동사 grow는 ‘증가하다’라는 의미일 때 자동사이므로 수동형인 과거분사로 쓸 수 없다.

어휘

conclude 결론짓다, 끝내다 gender bias 성 편견 income 수입 inequality 불평등, 불균형

3. Soon after the company advertised its marketing services, the phones kept ringing ------- the day.

(A) despite

(B) until

(C) following

(D) throughout

해석

그 회사가 자사의 마케팅 서비스를 광고한 이후 얼마 지나지 않아, 전화가 하루 내내 울렸다.

해설

전치사 채우기 문제

‘그 회사가 자사의 마케팅 서비스를 광고한 이후 얼마 지나지 않아, 전화가 하루 내내 울렸다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘내내, 동안’이라는 뜻의 전치사 (D) throughout이 정답이다. 참고로 (A) despite은 ‘~에도 불구하고’, (B) until은 ‘~까지’, (C) following은 ‘~에 이어’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

advertise 광고하다, 알리다

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(A) / (D) / (D)

