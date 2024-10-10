[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Why is Mumtaz Mahal famous?

B: She is the one for __________ the Taj Mahal was built.

(a) who

(b) whom

(c) which

(d) whatever

해석

A: Mumtaz Mahal이 왜 유명한 거야?

B: 타지마할이 그녀를 위해 지어졌기 때문이지.

해설

‘전치사 + 관계대명사’ 채우기

주어(She), 동사(is), 보어(the one)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로, for ____ the Taj Mahal was built는 수식어 거품이다. 빈칸 뒤에 주어(the Taj Mahal), 동사(was built)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 절이 왔으므로, 빈칸 앞의 전치사 for의 목적어가 되면서 완전한 절을 이끌 수 있는 목적격 관계대명사 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘그녀를 위해 타지마할이 지어졌다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 사람을 의미하는 목적격 관계대명사 (b) whom이 정답이다.

어휘

build 짓다

2.

A: Aren’t you looking forward to the office party?

B: No, I’ve learned _______ to expect at those gatherings.

(a) any

(b) how

(c) what

(d) why

해석

A: 사무실 파티가 기대되지 않니?

B: 아니, 난 그 모임에서 무엇을 예상하면 되는지를 알게 됐거든.

해설

‘의문사 + to 부정사’ 채우기

동사 learned의 목적어 자리가 비어 있고, 빈칸 뒤에 to 부정사(to expect)가 있으므로 목적어 자리에 와서 빈칸 이하의 명사절을 이끌 수 있는 의문사 (b), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘난 그 모임에서 무엇을 예상하면 되는지를 알게 됐어’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘무엇’을 뜻하는 의문사 (c) what이 정답이다.

어휘

look forward to ~을 기대하다 gathering 모임

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. The club’s adviser recommended _____ a newsletter to keep the members informed of club activities.

(a) publish

(b) publishing

(c) to publish

(d) to have published

해석

클럽의 고문은 회원들에게 동호회 활동에 대한 정보를 알리기 위한 소식지를 발행하기를 권했다.

해설

동명사와 to 부정사를 구별하여 채우기

타동사 recommend(recommended)의 목적어 자리가 비어 있으므로 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 동명사 (b), to 부정사 (c)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. recommend는 동명사를 목적어로 취하는 동사이므로, 동명사 (b) publishing이 정답이다.

어휘

advisor 고문, 조언자 newsletter 소식지, 회보 inform 알리다

4. The successful fundraising event was the result of _______ hard work done by the organizing committee.

(a) great deal of

(b) a great deal of

(c) deal of great

(d) a deal great of

해석

성공적인 모금행사는 조직 위원회가 행한 굉장한 양의 수고에 대한 결과였다.

해설

올바른 어순 채우기

빈칸 앞에 전치사 of가 있으므로 빈칸에는 전치사의 목적어가 될 수 있는 명사가 와야 한다. 따라서 명사 deal이 포함된 모든 보기가 정답의 후보이다. 명사 deal은 셀 수 있는 명사이며, 부정관사(a)와 사용될 경우, ‘분량, 다량’을 뜻한다. 따라서 부정관사와 함께 ‘관사+형용사+명사’의 어순으로 deal을 수식하여 ‘굉장한 양, 다량’이라는 의미를 만드는 (b) a great deal of가 정답이다.

어휘

successful 성공적인 fundraising 모금 organizing committee 조직 위원회

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: How is the fee for the GED Test?

(b) B: I’m not sure, but for first-time examinees, I think it’s $75.

(c) A: And how long is the test from start to finish?

(d) B: I believe the entire GED test takes more than seven hours to complete.

해석

(a) A: GED 시험 응시료가 얼마야?

(b) B: 확실하진 않은데, 처음 응시자들은 아마 75달러인 것 같아.

(c) A: 그럼 시험 시작부터 끝날 때까지 얼마나 걸려?

(d) B: GED 시험 전체가 7시간 이상 걸린다고 알고 있어.

해설

적절한 의문사를 쓰지 않아 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 의문사 how를 쓰면 틀리다. 문맥상 ‘GED 시험 응시료가 얼마야?’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘얼마나, 어느 만큼’이라는 뜻을 가진 의문사 what이 와야 한다. 따라서 (a) A: How is the fee for the GED Test?가 정답이다. 참고로, 의문사 how는 ‘방법, 정도, 상태’를 나타낼 때 사용되며, ‘얼마쯤’을 나타내기 위해서는 how much의 형태로 사용되어야 한다.

어휘

examinee 응시자, 수험생 entire 전체의, 전부

정답

(b) / (c) / (b) / (b) / (a)

