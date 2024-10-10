[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

WE Hotel presents nature-friendly promotion

WE Hotel, a premium health resort located in Seogwipo, on the southern side of Jeju Island, is offering a new eco-friendly package.

The “Go, Green Package” includes a one-night stay in WE Hotel’s superior room with a view of the island's iconic volcanic mountain Hallasan, breakfast for two, and all-green-rated vegan amenities. Guests who arrive at the hotel using public transportation or electric vehicles receive a 30,000-won voucher for the hotel's food and beverages.

Two guests can enjoy one of the four wellness programs offered by the resort, which include forest walks and aqua meditation.

Guests staying for two days also get a 10-percent discount.

The package is priced at 260,000 won.

For more information, call (064) 730-1200.

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul offers cocktail promotion for autumn season

Sofitel Ambassador Seoul, located in Songpa-gu, southeastern Seoul, invites guests to enjoy cocktails this autumn at the rooftop bar Latitude32.

The hotel offers three seasonal cocktails -- Scarleta, Sensitive Nut and Autumn Velvet -- featuring award-winning 818 Tequila with seasonal ingredients selected by the mixologist.

Latitude32 is presenting the “Sunset Hour” promotion, which includes unlimited wine and highball cocktails with chicken and calamari at Latitude32.

Priced at 55,000 won, “Sunset Hour” is available every day from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For more information, call (02) 2092-6108.

High1 Resort offers Untangodo Cable Car package

High1 Resort, located in Jeongseon-gun, Gangwon Province, presents a new autumn-themed package.

The “Untangodo Cable Car Package” includes a one-night stay at High1 Resort, free Untangodo Cable Car tickets for two people and a 10-percent discount on the resort’s food and beverages.

Guests can explore the animal farm in the resort area and enjoy panoramic views of the scenic mountainscape of Gangwon Province, colored in its seasonal reds and yellows.

The resort will present 10,000-won vouchers that can be used at Jeongseon markets and restaurants.

The package runs through Nov. 29.

The “Untangodo Cable Car Package” is priced from 88,000 won.

For more information and reservations, visit High1 Resort’s official website or call 1588-7789.

Grand Hyatt Seoul entertains guests with moon photo zone

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, presents a full moon-themed photo zone for guests to capture an autumn moment with family and friends.

The light installation, available open Sept. 13, will continue to be a great photo spot for visitors of all ages at the hotel’s Waterfall Garden until Oct. 20.

For more information, call (02) 797-1234.

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents a gastronomic journey

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, welcomes autumn with the “Culinary Journey of Yue.”

The promotion, held at the hotel’s fine dining restaurant Yue, offers an enticing variety of Chinese dishes made with seasonal ingredients such as abalone, natural pine mushrooms, oysters and more.

The highlight of the promotion is steamed lobster with black bean sauce.

The seasonal package runs through Dec. 31 and is priced at 150,000 won per person.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.