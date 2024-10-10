Home

  1. 1

    South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature

  2. 2

    Korea added to key bond index

  3. 3

    North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South

  4. 4

    Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?

  5. 5

    [Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize

  1. 6

    [KH explains] Will CATL’s Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?

  2. 7

    More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker

  3. 8

    NewJeans’ Hanni to attend National Assembly audit as witness

  4. 9

    North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief

  5. 10

    Security issues to take center stage at ASEAN summit

소아쌤

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 11, 2024 - 09:01

    • Link copied

“The Wild Robot”

(US)

Opened Oct. 1

Animation

Directed by Chris Sanders

Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a newly manufactured robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island with no human inhabitants, learns to adapt to the local wildlife and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose.

“Joker: Folie a Deux”

(US)

Opened Oct. 1

Crime/Musical

Directed by Todd Phillips

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failed comedian, is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. While grappling with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love.

“Love in the Big City”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 1

Drama

Directed by Lee Eon-hee

Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since college, find themselves and come to understand one another better than anyone else.

“I, the Executioner”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer taunting police by announcing his next victim before each crime.

