Yoon to hold one-on-one meeting with PPP leader after by-elections: official

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) shakes hands with Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party, on Sept. 19, 2024, as Yoon departs for the Czech Republic at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided to hold a one-on-one meeting with ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon sometime after next week's regional by-elections, a senior presidential official said Thursday.

Han has repeatedly called for a private meeting with Yoon to discuss pressing issues, including those related to first lady Kim Keon Hee, but Yoon was apparently negative about the proposal after their once-close relations have frayed badly.

Yoon's decision to meet bilaterally with Han came amid a growing sense of crisis within the ruling party as the main opposition Democratic Party has been stepping up a political offensive against Yoon, with some even talking about his impeachment, citing allegations surrounding the first lady.

"The president has accepted suggestions from aides a few days ago with regard to the need for a one-on-one meeting with Chairman Han," the senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency by phone. "As Chairman Han is busy with by-election campaigns, they will meet after the elections."

The by-elections are set for Wednesday next week, with five local administrative seats up for grabs.

Observers say Yoon and Han will likely discuss ways to counter the opposition's intensifying offensive as the DP has been targeting the first lady's allegations, including her receipt of a luxury handbag in 2022 and alleged interference in the April general elections.

On Wednesday, Han said he shares the view that the first lady should refrain from public activity.

"I didn't know what our lawmakers said, but I also think it is necessary," Han said during a campaign visit to the southeastern port city of Busan when asked to comment on a news report that PPP lawmakers close to him expressed hope for the first lady to refrain from public activity.

Yoon and Han are also expected to exchange their views on the impasse over the medical reform.

Last month, Yoon reportedly rejected Han's request for a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of a dinner that Yoon hosted for PPP leaders.

Han had been considered one of Yoon's closest confidants during their time as prosecutors, but their relationship has soured due mostly to differences over how to handle the first lady's acceptance of a luxury handbag and other sensitive issues.

Yoon and Han also remain at odds over the medical reform after Han openly called for holding off the planned hike in the medical school admissions quota for 2026 to help resolve the protracted doctors' walkout, in a departure from Yoon's stance. (Yonhap)