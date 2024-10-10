S. Korea elected to UN Human Rights Council for sixth time

Voting is under way to elect members of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term at UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday in this photo provided by South Korea's permanent mission to the UN. (Yonhap)

South Korea was elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2025-2027 term on Wednesday, as Seoul seeks to actively participate in international efforts to address North Korean and other human rights issues.

The UN General Assembly elected South Korea to the 47-member council for a sixth time in a direct and secret ballot at UN headquarters in New York. The country served at the council from 2006-2008, 2008-2011, 2013-2015, 2016-2018 and 2020-2022.

With Wednesday's election to the UNHRC, South Korea will be present simultaneously at three key UN bodies, including the Security Council and the Economic and Social Council.

Seoul's foreign ministry said that the election reflected its efforts to enhance human rights at home and abroad, and was an outcome of its "active" and "across-the-board" diplomacy.

"As a council member during the three-year period, the (South Korean) government will actively participate in discussions on major international human rights issues, including the North Korean human rights issue, and the international community's endeavors to protect and enhance human rights," it said in a press release.

As a body responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe, membership is based on equitable geographical distribution. Out of the total 47 seats, 13 seats are assigned for the Asia-Pacific region.

South Korea sought reelection in 2022 but failed. UNHRC members serve for a period of three years and are not eligible for immediate re-election after serving two consecutive terms. (Yonhap)