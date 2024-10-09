N. Korea to cut off roads, railways connected to S. Korea

A Genaral view of empty road connection Kaesong Industrial Complex with South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration, Quarantine) at inter-Korean transit office in Paju, Gyeonggi Province in South Korea. (Getty Images)

North Korea's military said it will cut off all roads and railways connected to South Korea starting Wednesday.

"A project will be launched first on October 9 to completely cut off roads and railways connected to" South Korea and "fortify the relevant areas of our side with strong defense structures," the general staff of the North Korean People's Army said in a report carried by the Korean Central News Agency.

The announcement came amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula as the North has sent trash-carrying balloons toward the South and publicly disclosed a uranium enrichment facility for the first time. (Yonhap)