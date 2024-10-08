[Herald Design Forum] Lacaton and Vassal pay tribute to what already exists

French architects Jean Philippe Vassal (left) and Anne Lacaton speak during a session at the Herald Design Forum 2024 held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)

Humanity lies in the architecture touched by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Anne Lacaton and Jean Philippe Vassal. They pay tribute to what is already existing, whether it is nature, humans or other buildings.

“It is about transformation from the existing, and with the existing,” Vassal said at the Herald Design Forum 2024 held on Tuesday in Seoul with the theme of “Inspiration, Limitless?”

The duo's renovation of a 16-story, 96-unit social housing tower block, “Tour Bois le Pretre,” in Paris, originally designed in 1962, is just such a project.

Allowing the inhabitants to continue living inside the building during the project without evicting them while the renovation was done, the architects came up with ways to transform the building through increasing the floorplates to enlarge the rooms, adding winter gardens, terraces and floor-to-ceiling glass.

“The building should also be seen from inside and not always from outside. We should look at the buildings from inside with what the inhabitants have done during 20, 30 years,” Vassal said. “It was the way we intended to make the project.”