[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈군집, 모임〉

1. gravitate [ɡrǽvətèit] 인력에 의해 끌리다

‘중력’을 뜻하는 gravity는 ‘무거운’, ‘심각한’이라는 뜻을 지닌 grave와 어원이 같다. gravitate는 중력에 끌리듯 어떤 것에 마음이 이끌리는 것을 표현하는 단어다.

People, like bees drawn to honey, gravitate towards the new and unusual.

사람들은 마치 벌들이 꿀에 이끌리듯 새롭고 평범하지 않은 것에 끌린다.

● 사내아이들은 자연스레 자동차에 끌리고 여자아이들은 인형에 끌린다.

Boys naturally gravitate towards cars and girls towards dolls.

2. horde [hɔ́ːrd] 무리, 집단

불쾌감이나 공포감을 느끼게 하는 부정적인 느낌의 ‘무리’를 뜻한다.

The movie star's so-called 'one man demonstration' drew a horde of fans who wanted to see him in person, forcing him to prematurely end the event.

그 유명 배우의 소위 1인 시위는 그를 직접 보러 온 팬들이 떼로 몰리는 바람에 일찍 중단해야 했다.

● 그가 공항 입국장 문을 나오자 기자들이 떼로 주변에 몰려 들었다.

As he came out of the airport gate, a horde of reporters gathered around him.

3. snuggle [snʌ́ɡl] 달라붙다, 안다

‘안락한’이라는 뜻을 지닌 snug와 어원이 같다. 안락한 느낌이 드는 자세를 취하거나 다른 사람에 가까이 붙어 편안한 느낌이 들 때 쓸 수 있는 단어다.

When it started to snow outside, the couple snuggled on the couch with hot cocoa and a warm quilt.

밖에는 눈이 오기 시작하고, 그 커플은 뜨거운 코코아와 따뜻한 이불과 함께 소파에 포근히 앉았다.

● 추운 날에는 따뜻한 이불을 덮고 침대에 편안히 있는 것이 좋다.

It always feels nice to snuggle up in bed with a good comforter.

4. swarm [swɔ́ːrm] 떼, 군중, 떼로 모이거나 이동하다

주로 벌이나 곤충의 ‘떼’를 의미하지만, 사람이 곤충처럼 떼를 지어 이동하는 모습을 표현하기도 한다.

After throwing a rock at the beehive, Mark quickly became swarmed by angry bees.

벌집에 돌을 던지자 화가 난 벌들이 빠르게 마크에게 모여들었다.

● 어디를 가든 한 무리의 파파라치가 그녀를 따라다녔다.

Wherever she goes, a swarm of paparazzi follows after her.

5. throng [θrɔ́ːŋ] 군중

많은 ‘인파’나 ‘군중’을 일컫는다. 특히 밀치면서 이리저리 몰려다니는 사람들을 표현한다.

A throng of well-wishers crowded on the docks, ready to welcome the ship to port.

무사 귀향을 바라는 많은 사람들이 항구로 들어오는 배를 맞을 준비를 하고 부두에 모여 있었다.

● 그가 처음으로 카메라 앞에서 발표하는 것을 듣기 위해 많은 리포터들이 기자회견장에서 기다리고 있었다.

A large media throng was waiting in the conference room to hear his first on-camera announcement.

〈순간적이고 급격한 움직임〉

1. barge [bɑ́ːrdʒ] 부딪치다, 들이닥치다

흔히 ‘바지선’이라고 부르는 ‘배’를 뜻하는 barge이다. barge into라고 하면 ‘어떤 것에 부딪치다’ 혹은 ‘어떤 장소에 들이닥치다’라는 의미다. 바지선의 둔탁한 움직임에서 그 뜻을 연상할 수 있다.

The two men who barged into the jewelry store in broad daylight and stole all the gold were easily identified from the surveillance tape footage.

대낮에 금은방에 들이닥쳐서 금을 전부 훔쳐간 남자 2명은 감시 카메라 녹화 장면을 통해 쉽게 신원이 확인되었다.

● 노크도 없이 누나가 내 방에 들이닥치더니 나에게 소리를 지르기 시작했다.

My sister barged into my room without knocking and started yelling at me.

2. brandish [brǽndiʃ] 휘두르다

flourish나 wield 같이 ‘무기를 휘두른다’는 의미를 지닌 단어다.

Although the cowardly combatants make threats and even brandish their weapons from time to time, there has never been a shot fired.

겁 많은 전투원들은 위협을 가하며 무기를 휘두르기도 했지만 실제로 발포하지는 않았다.

● 소말리아 해적들은 총을 휘두르며 원유 운반선을 납치했다.

Somali pirates, brandishing guns, hijacked an oil tanker.

3. burgeoning [bə́ːrdʒəniŋ] 싹트는, 급성장하는

‘싹이 난다’는 의미에서 유래하여, 특히 산업이 급성장하는 것을 표현하는 단어다.

The burgeoning English "hagwon" industry in Korea can be partly attributed to the desire of many parents to send their children overseas for schooling.

한국에서 영어학원 산업이 급성장하는 데에는 자식을 외국에서 공부시키고 싶은 부모들의 마음도 한몫힌다.

● 스마트폰의 인기가 상승하는 것은 모바일 시장 판도가 급변할 것임을 시사한다.

The burgeoning popularity of smart phones indicates a rapid change in the mobile industry landscape.