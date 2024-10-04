[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. During the trial, a witness presented ------- proof that an accounting employee revealed company secrets to a competitor.

(A) conclusion

(B) conclusively

(C) conclusive

(D) conclusiveness

해석

재판에서, 목격자는 한 회계 직원이 회사의 비밀을 경쟁사에 누설했다는 결정적인 증거를 제시했다.

해설

형용사 자리 채우기 문제

빈칸은 명사(proof)를 꾸미는 형용사 자리이므로 ‘결정적인, 확실한’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (C) conclusive가 정답이다. 명사 (A)와 (D), 부사 (B)는 명사를 꾸밀 수 없다.

어휘

trial 재판, 공판, 실험 proof 증거 accounting 회계, 계산 reveal 누설하다, 밝히다

2. The organization is hoping ------- funding for its educational and health projects for out-of-school youth.

(A) obtain

(B) obtained

(C) obtaining

(D) to obtain

해석

그 단체는 학교 밖의 청년들을 위한 교육 및 건강 프로젝트에 자금을 얻을 수 있기를 희망하고 있다.

해설

to 부정사 채우기 문제

동사 hope는 to 부정사를 취하므로 (D) to obtain이 정답이다.

어휘

obtain 얻다, 획득하다 funding 자금 youth 청년, 젊은이

3. After the hurricane, local officials ------- the cost of damage to the city to be ten million dollars.

(A) taxed

(B) inspected

(C) assessed

(D) reviewed

해석

폭풍이 지나가고 난 후, 지역 관계자들은 도시의 피해 금액이 천만 달러가 될 것이라고 평가했다.

해설

동사 어휘 문제

‘폭풍이 지나가고 난 후, 지역 관계자들은 도시의 피해 금액이 천만 달러가 될 것이라고 평가했다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘평가하다’라는 뜻의 동사 assess의 과거형인 (C) assessed가 정답이다. 참고로 (A)의 tax는 ‘세금을 부과하다’, (B)의 inspect는 ‘점검하다’, (D)의 review는 ‘복습하다, 다시 조사하다’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

hurricane 폭풍 local 지역의, 지방의

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(C) / (D) / (C)

