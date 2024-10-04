[팟캐스트] (625) 팬데믹 이후 늘어나는 학교 폭력

진행자: 최정윤, Chelsea Proctor

Student violence on rise since pandemic

기사 요약: 팬데믹 이후 학생들이 교실로 돌아가면서 학교 폭력 늘어나고 11년 만에 피해응답률 최고 높아

[1] The number of elementary, middle and high school students reporting being bullied at school increased for the fourth straight year, pushing the corresponding rate to 2 percent for the first time in 11 years.

*bullied: 괴롭힘을 당하는

*corresponding: 해당하는 / corresponding to ~에 상응하는/ correspond: 일치하다, 부합하다

[2] With 1 out of 50 children having experienced school violence, the proportion of victim students was higher among younger students. The modality of violence became more insidious and adroit as the ratio of verbal and cyber violence took over physical bullying, according to the report by the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

*modality: 양상

*insidious: 서서히 퍼지는

*adroit: 노련한, 교묘한

[3] In 2024, the prevalence of school bullying in the national survey was 2.1 percent, up 0.2 percentage points from last year. The rate of students answering they experienced violence dropped from 2.2 percent in 2013 to 0.9 percent in 2016 and 2017 before rising again to 1.6 percent in 2019. The number again fell to 0.9 percent in 2020 due to an increase in virtual learning from the COVID-19 pandemic.

*prevalence: 널리 퍼짐

