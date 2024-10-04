[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Selena’s coach ___________________ her dedication.

B: Really? Well, that’s an important trait for an athlete.

(a) looks kind upon

(b) looks kindly upon

(c) looks kind

(d) looks kindly

해석

A: Selena의 코치는 그녀의 헌신을 좋게 인정하고 있어.

B: 그래? 그건 운동선수에게 중요한 특성이잖아.

해설

부사 자리 채우기

문맥상 ‘코치는 그녀의 헌신을 좋게 인정하고 있어’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 ‘지켜보다’라는 뜻의 구동사 look upon이 포함된 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. 동사 look upon을 꾸밀 수 있는 부사 kindly(좋게, 호의적으로)가 와서 ‘좋게 인정하다, 호의적으로 보다’라는 표현을 완성하는 (b) looks kindly upon이 정답이다. 참고로, upon은 on으로 대체해 사용할 수 있음을 알아둔다.

어휘

look kindly upon ~을 좋게 인정하다 dedication 헌신, 전념 trait 특성, 특징

2.

A: Would it be OK if you __________ ahead of me? That way, I won’t get lost.

B: Sure, that’s a great idea.

(a) drove

(b) will drive

(c) have driven

(d) had driven

해석

A: 네가 내 앞에 운전해 가는 게 어때? 그래야 내가 길을 잃지 않을 거야.

B: 그래, 그거 좋은 생각이야.

해설

가정법 동사 채우기: 과거

빈칸 앞에 if가 왔고, ‘네가 내 앞에 운전해 가는 게 어때? 그래야 내가 길을 잃지 않을 거야’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, 현재 상황을 반대로 가정하는 가정법 과거가 와야 한다. 따라서, if절에 ‘Would+주어(it)+동사원형(be)’과 짝을 이루어 ‘주어+과거 동사’의 가정법 과거를 완성하는 과거 시제 (a) drove가 정답이다.

어휘

ahead 앞에 get lost 길을 잃다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3. In the NBA finals, _______ team is the first to win four games takes the championship.

(a) wherever

(b) whatever

(c) whichever

(d) whenever

해석

NBA 결승전에서는, 어느 쪽 팀이든 4번의 경기를 제일 먼저 이기는 팀이 우승을 차지한다.

해설

복합관계형용사 자리 채우기

빈칸이 명사(team)를 꾸미면서 주어 역할을 하는 완전한 명사절을 이끄므로, 명사절을 이끌 수 있는 복합관계형용사 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘어느 쪽 팀이든 4번의 경기를 제일 먼저 이기는 팀이 우승을 차지한다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘어느 쪽의 ~이든지’라는 뜻의 복합관계형용사 (c) whichever가 정답이다.

어휘

final 결승전 be the first to 제일 먼저 ~하다 championship 우승

4. The International Date Line _______ on the east side of the islands of Fiji.

(a) lie

(b) lies

(c) has lain

(d) have lain

해석

국제 날짜 변경선은 피지섬 동쪽에 있다.

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 현재

문장에 주어(The International Date Line)만 있고 동사가 없으므로 빈칸에는 동사가 와야 한다. The International Date Line은 단수 취급되는 명사이므로, 단수 동사 (b)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘국제 날짜 변경선은 피지섬 동쪽에 있다’라는 일반적인 사실에 대해 이야기하고 있으므로, 일반적인 사실을 표현하는 데 사용하는 현재 시제 (b) lies가 정답이다.

어휘

International Date Line 국제 날짜 변경선

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Did you hear about Tylers? They’re emigrating to Australia.

(b) B: Yeah. They’re scheduled to leave by the end of this month.

(c) A: I wonder what they plan to do with their house.

(d) B: I think one of their relatives has already bought it.

해석

(a) A: 너 Tyler네 집 소식 들었어? 그들은 호주로 이민을 간대.

(b) B: 응. 그들은 이달 말에 떠날 예정이야.

(c) A: 그들의 집은 어떻게 할 계획인지 궁금하다.

(d) B: 그들의 친척 중 한 명이 이미 그 집을 산 것 같아.

해설

정관사 the가 빠져 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)의 고유명사 Tylers 앞에 정관사 the가 없이 쓰이면 틀리다. 문맥상 ‘Tyler 성을 가진 가족’이라는 의미로 가족 전체를 나타내야 하므로, ‘~성을 가진 가족, ~의 집’을 표현하기 위해 ‘the+고유명사의 복수형’이 쓰여야 한다. 즉, Tylers는 the Tylers로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) A: Did you hear about Tylers? They’re emigrating to Australia가 정답이다.

어휘

emigrate 이민을 가다, 이주하다 relative 친척

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(b) / (a) / (c) / (b) / (a)