FM Cho holds 1st phone talks with Japan's new foreign minister

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul on Friday held his first phone talks with Japan's new foreign minister, Takeshi Iwaya, and discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During the 25-minute conversation, Cho congratulated Iwaya on his inauguration and proposed the two sides closely communicate to expand cooperation between South Korea and Japan, the ministry said.

Describing the Seoul-Tokyo ties as "very important" relations, Iwaya said close bilateral cooperation will not only benefit both sides but also help promote regional stability and prosperity.

They also agreed to expedite efforts to prepare for events marking the 60th anniversary of the two nations normalizing diplomatic relations next year, according to the ministry.

The top diplomats shared the need to cooperate on dealing with North Korea's nuclear and missile problems as well as other regional and global issues.

Iwaya, a former defense minister, was appointed as foreign minister, as Japan's new leader, Shigeru Ishiba, launched a new Cabinet on Tuesday after being confirmed as prime minister by parliament.

The relations between South Korea and Japan significantly improved after President Yoon Suk Yeol decided last year to resolve the long-running row over Japan's wartime mobilization of Koreans for forced labor by compensating victims without asking Japanese firms for contributions. (Yonhap)