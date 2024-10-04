Samsung unveils 'personalized AI' for all devices

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Han Jong-hee speaks at Samsung Developer Conference 2024 held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics announced it would be introducing artificial intelligence in all of its major home appliances and mobile devices to offer a more personalized and secure user experience, at this year's Samsung Developer Conference on Thursday.

Celebrating the 10th year of the annual event, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and CEO Han Jong-hee revealed the company's "AI for All" vision, renewing the company's commitment to using AI technology to enhance security and personalization features in all Samsung devices.

“We have continued our journey of innovation with our many developers and partners for the last 10 years,” Han said during the event held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, where some 3,000 developers, partners and media were in attendance.

“Samsung Electronics will continue advancing AI technology to a level where AI automatically recognizes each user individually -- from their voice to their location -- to provide a more personalized experience,” he explained.

For a "cohesive" user experience, Samsung said it will integrate the software of its major product lines -- from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances -- under the name One UI next year. The One UI 7 beta will be available to developers before the end of this year.

The company also promised to offer software upgrades for its devices for up to seven years.

Under the AI vision, Samsung's Bespoke appliances will be adopting AI features that will simplify chores for users in daily life. The refrigerator with AI family Hub will have AI Vision Inside feature, which automatically recognizes food items in a fridge. Bespoke Jet Bot Combo, Samsung's robot vacuum-mop cleaner, would have an AI Floor Detect feature, which distinguishes types of floor, like carpet or wood flooring, to provide tailored cleaning solutions.

The company will also introduce AI-upgraded Bixby, its voice assistance feature, so that users can control their entire smart home from anywhere within earshot of a Bixby-enabled appliance, Samsung said. Using the upgraded Bixby, users would be able to open appliance doors with a simple call, and search for content on Samsung's smart TVs using only descriptive details, Samsung said.

Samsung's operating system Tizen is also getting a boost with AI technology. It will provide smarter, safer and more personalized experiences, from controlling echo and noise levels while watching TV or making video calls, to analyzing users' writing styles to improve note-taking, the tech giant said.

Samsung SmartThings, which is one of the largest platforms connecting home appliances, is also getting an upgrade and a new feature, Home Insight, the company said. Home Insight analyzes user data, usage patterns, device history and home stats collected in real time to offer a better home management controls.

All of its products with screens will run the SmartThings Hub, allowing users to easily manage not only their Samsung devices but partner devices as well, Samsung said.

In the spirit of open collaboration, Samsung is working with smart key developers including Schlage and Aqara, which will add the SmartThings Door Lock function to the Digital Home Key inside Samsung Wallet in 2025, the company said.

The tech giant also reiterated its commitment to robust security and privacy standards at the event. The blockchain-based, multi-device security solution Knox Matrix will expand from mobile devices to TVs and home appliances.

At the event, Harman, an automotive electronics maker affiliated to Samsung, also showcased its new business model using cross-platform solutions to better adapt to the growing trend of software-defined vehicles.