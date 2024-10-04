N.K leader calls Yoon 'abnormal man' for talking about military action against nuclear-armed North

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (center) visits ▲a training base of the army's special operations forces on Sept. 11, in this photo provided by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has strongly criticized South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, calling him an "abnormal man" for talking about military action against the nuclear-armed North, state media said Friday.

On Tuesday, Yoon said in an Armed Forces Day ceremony that North Korea will face the end of its regime if it attempts to use nuclear weapons, warning of a "resolute and overwhelming" response from the South Korea-US alliance.

"The puppet Yoon bragged about overwhelming counteraction of military muscle at the doorstep of the state possessed of nuclear weapons and it was a great irony that caused the suspicion of being an abnormal man," Kim said during a visit to a training base of the North's special operation units Wednesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Yoon's address showed the "security uneasiness and irritating psychology of the puppet forces" and amounts to acknowledging that it is none other than South Korea and the United States that are "destroying regional security and peace," Kim said, according to the KCNA.

It marks the first time in about two years that Kim has issued such strong remarks about Yoon without addressing him as president, the last instance being in July 2022 during a speech marking the 69th anniversary of the armistice that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kim was accompanied by high-ranking KPA officials, including Ri Yong-gil, chief of the KPA General Staff, during the inspection, which was aimed at observing the combat drills of the special operations forces, the KCNA said. (Yonhap)