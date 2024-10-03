Home

  1.

    Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature

  2.

    Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims

  3.

    South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot

  4.

    Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers

  5.

    Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data

  6.

    '8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'

  7.

    Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry

  8.

    Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence

  9.

    [News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year

  10.

    Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff

소아쌤

[팟캐스트] (627) 새롭고 창의적인 서바이벌 “흑백요리사”

By Hong Yoo

Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 15:24

    • Link copied

Star restaurateur Paik Jong-won, blindfolded, tastes a dish created by a contestant in Star restaurateur Paik Jong-won, blindfolded, tastes a dish created by a contestant in "Culinary Class Wars." (Netflix)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

'Culinary Class Wars': fresh, creative survival show minus the drama

기사 요약: “흑백요리사” 돌풍, 다른 요리 서바이벌과 달랐던 것

[1] “Culinary Class Wars,” one of the hottest entertainment shows trending in Korea right now, offers a refreshing take on the survival show format, while highlighting the ingenious recipes created by some of Korea's most acclaimed cooks and chefs.

refreshing: 신선한

ingenious: 기발한

[2] The competition features 100 contestants divided into two teams: the white team, consisting of the nation’s top star chefs, and the black team, made up of lesser-known cooks and local restaurant owners.

contestant: 참가자

[3] Contestants participate in a series of elimination challenges, evaluated by popular restaurateur Paik Jong-won and Michelin three-star chef Ahn Sung-jae.

elimination: 없애다, 제거하다

restaurateur: 식당 경영자

[4] The show's success has led to a surge of memes and parodies, with fans humorously recreating contestants' dishes and the judges' blind taste-testing moments. Even more importantly, it has led to the explosive popularity of the featured restaurants. Owner-chef Choi Gang-rok's Neo, for example, drew over 20,000 people looking to make reservations when the reservation system opened for next month's bookings, with all the available slots filled in just one minute.

taste-testing: 맛을 감별하다

slot: 자리

기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240923050477

