[팟캐스트] (627) 새롭고 창의적인 서바이벌 “흑백요리사”

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

'Culinary Class Wars': fresh, creative survival show minus the drama

기사 요약: “흑백요리사” 돌풍, 다른 요리 서바이벌과 달랐던 것

[1] “Culinary Class Wars,” one of the hottest entertainment shows trending in Korea right now, offers a refreshing take on the survival show format, while highlighting the ingenious recipes created by some of Korea's most acclaimed cooks and chefs.

refreshing: 신선한

ingenious: 기발한

[2] The competition features 100 contestants divided into two teams: the white team, consisting of the nation’s top star chefs, and the black team, made up of lesser-known cooks and local restaurant owners.

contestant: 참가자

[3] Contestants participate in a series of elimination challenges, evaluated by popular restaurateur Paik Jong-won and Michelin three-star chef Ahn Sung-jae.

elimination: 없애다, 제거하다

restaurateur: 식당 경영자

[4] The show's success has led to a surge of memes and parodies, with fans humorously recreating contestants' dishes and the judges' blind taste-testing moments. Even more importantly, it has led to the explosive popularity of the featured restaurants. Owner-chef Choi Gang-rok's Neo, for example, drew over 20,000 people looking to make reservations when the reservation system opened for next month's bookings, with all the available slots filled in just one minute.

taste-testing: 맛을 감별하다

slot: 자리

