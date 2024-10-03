Most Popular
-
1
Han Kang’s Nobel Prize opens new horizons for Korean literature
-
2
Border tensions heighten as North Korea builds up drone incursion claims
-
3
South Korean military has ‘nothing to confirm’ on North Korea preparing border artillery corps to shoot
-
4
Korean chipmakers should not repeat mistakes of Toshiba, Intel: ex-ministers
-
5
Teacher suicides averaging 20 per year: data
-
6
'8 out of 10 foreign students willing to work in Korea'
-
7
Nobel Prize sparks policies aimed at revitalizing publishing industry
-
8
Busan film fest ends with lingering controversy over streaming platform presence
-
9
[News Focus] Momentum builds for 3-way summit by end of year
-
10
Samsung Electronics sheds W90tr in market cap amid foreigners' selloff
[팟캐스트] (627) 새롭고 창의적인 서바이벌 “흑백요리사”By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 15, 2024 - 15:24
진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn
'Culinary Class Wars': fresh, creative survival show minus the drama
기사 요약: “흑백요리사” 돌풍, 다른 요리 서바이벌과 달랐던 것
[1] “Culinary Class Wars,” one of the hottest entertainment shows trending in Korea right now, offers a refreshing take on the survival show format, while highlighting the ingenious recipes created by some of Korea's most acclaimed cooks and chefs.
refreshing: 신선한
ingenious: 기발한
[2] The competition features 100 contestants divided into two teams: the white team, consisting of the nation’s top star chefs, and the black team, made up of lesser-known cooks and local restaurant owners.
contestant: 참가자
[3] Contestants participate in a series of elimination challenges, evaluated by popular restaurateur Paik Jong-won and Michelin three-star chef Ahn Sung-jae.
elimination: 없애다, 제거하다
restaurateur: 식당 경영자
[4] The show's success has led to a surge of memes and parodies, with fans humorously recreating contestants' dishes and the judges' blind taste-testing moments. Even more importantly, it has led to the explosive popularity of the featured restaurants. Owner-chef Choi Gang-rok's Neo, for example, drew over 20,000 people looking to make reservations when the reservation system opened for next month's bookings, with all the available slots filled in just one minute.
taste-testing: 맛을 감별하다
slot: 자리
기사원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240923050477
[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]
아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2
네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404
팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638
More from Headlines
-
North Korea blows up sections of inter-Korean roads: JCS
-
Kim Jong-un charts military action over alleged drone incursion
-
Primary health care workforce expansion needed for future challenges: WHO