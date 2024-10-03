[팟캐스트] (626) 윤 대통령, 중동 사태에 “군 수송기 투입”

President Yoon Suk-yeol addresses an emergency meeting on economic and security measures in response to the Middle East crisis, held at the presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Pool Photo via Yonhap)

진행자: 홍유, Elise Youn

S. Korea to send military aircraft to evacuate nationals from Middle East

기사 요약: 중동 지역에서 확전 위기가 고조되자 윤석열 대통령은 우리 국민 철수를 위해 군 수송기를 즉각 투입할 것을 지시했다.

[1] South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday directed the immediate dispatch of military aircraft to evacuate nationals from the Middle East as tensions escalated rapidly with intensified clashes between Israel and Iran as well as its backed militias Hezbollah and Hamas.

dispatch: 파견하다

military aircraft: 군 수송기

escalate: 악화되다

[2] "The president emphasized that protecting South Korean nationals in Israel and the Middle East is of utmost importance and instructed that all necessary measures be taken," his office said in a statement issued following the emergency economic security meeting.

utmost: 최고의, 극도의

[3] "In particular, he ordered the immediate deployment of military transport aircraft to evacuate our citizens and stressed the need for close cooperation with the international community to swiftly restore stability in the Middle East."

deployment: 전개, 배치

evacuate: 대피시키다

stability: 안정, 안정성

[4] Seoul's decision to dispatch military aircraft comes as tensions in the Middle East intensify. On Tuesday, Iran fired over 180 missiles into Israel, while Israel launched a ground operation into Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah, in the early hours of the same day.

intensify: 심해지다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20241002050683

