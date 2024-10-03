Home

피터빈트

[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

By Kim Da-sol

Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 09:00

    • Link copied

“Joker: Folie a Deux”

(US)

Opened Oct. 1

Crime/Musical

Directed by Todd Phillips

Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failed comedian, is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. While grappling with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love.

“Love in the Big City”

(South Korea)

Opened Oct. 1

Drama

Directed by Lee Eon-hee

Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since their college days, find their true identity and come to understand each other better than anyone else -- even themselves.

“The Wild Robot”

(US)

Opened Oct. 1

Animation

Directed by Chris Sanders

Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a newly manufactured robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island with no human inhabitants, learns to adapt to her local wildlife and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose.

“I, the Executioner”

(South Korea)

Opened Sept. 24

Crime/Action

Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan

Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer taunting police by announcing his next victim before each crime.

