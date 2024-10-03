[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
-
1
AI textbook bubble could burst, expert warns
-
2
Food tycoon Paik Jong-won's Theborn Korea pushes toward IPO
-
3
Samsung tightens its belt amid crisis winds
-
4
Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc
-
5
North Korean trash balloons cross border day after Seoul military parade
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 09:00
“Joker: Folie a Deux”
(US)
Opened Oct. 1
Crime/Musical
Directed by Todd Phillips
Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a failed comedian, is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as the Joker. While grappling with his dual identity, Arthur stumbles upon true love.
“Love in the Big City”
(South Korea)
Opened Oct. 1
Drama
Directed by Lee Eon-hee
Jae-hee (Kim Go-eun) and Heung-soo (Noh Sang-hyun), young Seoulites who have known each other since their college days, find their true identity and come to understand each other better than anyone else -- even themselves.
“The Wild Robot”
(US)
Opened Oct. 1
Animation
Directed by Chris Sanders
Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a newly manufactured robot shipwrecked on an uninhabited island with no human inhabitants, learns to adapt to her local wildlife and becomes the adoptive mother of an orphaned goose.
“I, the Executioner”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer taunting police by announcing his next victim before each crime.
More from Headlines
-
Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc
-
Challenges cloud foreign nanny program
-
Over 30% of S. Koreans view unification as unnecessary, hitting all-time high