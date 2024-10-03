[Around the hotels] Promotions and packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel presents a new gastronomic journey

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel, located in Incheon’s Songdo-dong, welcomes autumn with the “Culinary Journey of Yue.”

The promotion, held at the hotel’s fine dining restaurant Yue, offers various Chinese dishes made with seasonal ingredients such as abalone, natural pine mushrooms, oysters and more.

The highlight of the upcoming promotion is steamed lobster covered with black bean sauce, according to the hotel.

The autumn-themed package runs through Dec. 31 and is priced at 150,000 won per person.

For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1000.

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong launches international Coffee Day promo

Le Meridien Seoul Myeongdong, Marriott International’s premium brand in central Seoul, offers an "Espresso Pairing Set" to celebrate international Coffee Day with Italian coffee brand Illycaffe.

The promotion, which runs through Oct. 31, gives guests a chance to taste espresso shots crafted from the finest Arabica beans.

The high-quality set by Illy includes four espresso shots featuring unique flavors, including grapefruit milk cream, caramel milk cream, chocolate cookies and honey, and coconut milk.

The Espresso Pairing Set is available Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The promotion is priced at 25,000 won.

For more information, call (02) 2184-7310.

Kensington Hotels and Resorts presents baby-friendly promotion

Kensington Hotels and Resorts offers an “Oh My Baby” package in collaboration with Bebecook, a local baby food company, until Oct. 31.

The package includes a one-night stay at any of the Kensington properties, a free breakfast buffet for two adults and one baby and a welcome gift for the children.

“Oh My Baby” is priced from 109,900 won.

Guests at Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang, Kensington Resort Seorak Beach and Kensington Resort Seorak Valley can also explore special pop-up zones and browse different baby food, antibiotic-free meals and side dishes for babies.

For more information, visit Kensington Hotels and Resorts' official website.

Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents camping-themed package

Grand Walkerhill Seoul, located in eastern Seoul, offers an opportunity to enjoy nature and the autumn atmosphere surrounded by Achasan.

Guests can choose from three packages, with options including a one-night stay at a standard or deluxe room, a picnic set for use in the hotel’s outdoor space Forest Park, free breakfast for two or autumn drinks.

Guests can also enjoy snacks, popcorn, two glasses of draft beer and marshmallows to cook over a campfire.

The package, which opened on Aug. 26, runs through Nov. 30, with prices starting at 182,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 1670-0005.

Westin Josun Seoul presents wine promotion

The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, offers a wine pairing event for guests in October.

Guests can enjoy the “Sharing Delights” promotion at the Ninth Gate on weekday nights, featuring three unique dishes: lobster with burrata cheese, casarecce pasta with truffle and a 300-gram rib eye steak.

The hotel recommends Paul Goerg Absolu Extra Brut, Chateau Haut Pontet Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2018 and Olivier Jouan, Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Nuits Blanc 2021.

“Sharing Delights” is priced at 350,000 won for four guests.

The promotion runs through Oct. 31.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 771-0500.