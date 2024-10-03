YouthMeta seeks to leverage Japan's crypto enthusiasm

South Korea-based crypto data aggregator YouthMeta is seeking a bigger footing in Japan, a country which has been showing a stronger interest in the investment tool recently, according to the company.

YouthMeta provides a cryptocurrency price prediction service through its Goya Premium Chart, suggesting the best time to buy and sell more than 200 crypto assets listed on Binance.

With the company having over 30,000 users across 27 countries, Japan stands out as a particularly vibrant market with surging interest in cryptocurrency, it explained.

In March, the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan, the world's largest pension fund by assets under management, said it is exploring the potential of bitcoin as part of its investment portfolio.

“The growth (of interest in bitcoin) in Japan is substantial. Seminars are consistently full of enthusiastic participants. Many have formed small groups to communicate and share strategies, fostering a community that motivates each other,” an official from YouthMeta's Japanese unit said.

After a well-received debut in the Japanese market, YouthMeta further plans to strengthen its presence in other countries such as Indonesia and Vietnam, which are rapidly embracing cryptocurrency, according to the company.

Furthermore, YouthMeta has recently updated features that allow users to identify suitable coins to trade. The company highlighted it can ensure accurate and relevant information for Goya Premium Chart subscribers through continuous enhancements on its technology.

"These enhancements streamline the trading process, allowing users to make smarter, data-driven decisions," it said.

The company touts its Goya Premium Chart to be useful in times of escalated market volatility.

"By providing AI-based insights on optimal trading timings, the Goya chart assists investors in identifying stable buying and selling points. This support is particularly crucial in times of high market volatility, which could lead to substantial losses for traders," it explained.