[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The assistant manager said she ------- the furniture in the office to give the staff more privacy.

(A) arrange

(B) arranging

(C) had been arranged

(D) would arrange

해석

그 부지배인은 직원들에게 좀 더 사생활을 주기 위해 사무실에 가구를 배치할 것이라고 말했다.

해설

동사 자리 채우기 문제

‘she ------- the furniture ~ more privacy’ 절에 동사가 없으므로 동사인 (A), (C), (D)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(she)와 동사(arrange)가 ‘그녀가 가구를 배치하다’라는 능동의 의미 관계이고, 주어가 3인칭 단수이므로 (D) would arrange가 정답이다. 준동사 (B)는 동사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

assistant manager 부지배인 furniture 가구 privacy 사생활

2. The department store's display designer will present a proposal ------- prepared for the autumn season's window displays.

(A) his

(B) he

(C) him

(D) himself

해석

그 백화점의 전시 디자이너는 가을 시즌 쇼윈도의 상품 진열을 위해 그가 준비한 제안서를 제출할 것이다.

해설

격에 맞는 인칭대명사 채우기 문제

동사 앞의 주어 자리가 비어 있으므로 주어 자리에 올 수 있는 주격 인칭대명사 (B) he가 정답이다. 소유격 인칭대명사 (A), 목적격 인칭대명사 (C), 재귀대명사 (D)는 주어 자리에 올 수 없다. 참고로 이 문장은 빈칸 앞에 목적격 관계대명사 that이 생략된 형태임을 알아 둔다.

어휘

department store 백화점 present 제출하다, 주다 proposal 제안서, 제안

3. The museum provides visitors with a ------- full of detailed descriptions of the various exhibits.

(A) rating

(B) brochure

(C) pricing

(D) process

해석

그 박물관은 방문객들에게 다양한 전시회에 대한 상세한 설명으로 가득 찬 소책자를 제공한다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘그 박물관은 방문객들에게 다양한 전시회에 대한 상세한 설명으로 가득 찬 소책자를 제공한다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘소책자’라는 뜻의 명사 (B) brochure가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) rating은 '순위’, (C) pricing은 ‘가격 책정’, (D) process는 '과정'의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

full of ~으로 가득 찬 description 설명 exhibit 전시회

정답

(D) / (B) / (B)

