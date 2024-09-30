[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈단절, 고립, 정체〉

1. severance [sévərəns] 단절

separate과 어원이 같은 단어인 sever의 명사형으로, 물리적 절단이나 관계의 단절을 의미한다. 특히 ‘관계의 단절’에서 파생되어 ‘퇴직’을 뜻하기도 한다. 퇴직금은 severance pay(ment)라고 하지만, 퇴직 시에 다양한 보상을 함께 받는 경우가 많으므로 보통 severance package라고 표현한다.

An official at the foreign ministry said that this is not a full severance of ties, as commercial relations will remain intact.

외무부 관리는 상업적인 관계는 변함이 없을 것이므로 이것이 완전한 관계 단절은 아니라고 말했다.

● 회사에서 10년 근무한 후 제이슨은 후한 퇴직금을 받고 퇴사했다.

After ten years at the company, Jason received a generous severance package and retired.

2. snag [snǽɡ] 뜻밖의 장애

원래 강바닥에 박혀 있어 배의 진행을 방해하는 나무를 지칭하는 말이다. 의미가 확대되어 ‘방해가 되는 것’을 일컫는다. 주로 hit a snag의 형태로 쓰는데, ‘장애물을 만나다’라는 뜻이 된다.

The project hit a temporary snag when the team leader missed work for two weeks due to illness.

팀 리더가 2주 동안이나 질병으로 일을 못하게 되면서 그 프로젝트는 일시적인 장애를 만났다.

● 그 기업의 상장 계획은 전반적인 주가 폭락으로 뜻밖의 난관에 봉착했다.

The company’s listing plans hit a snag due to an overall stock market meltdown.

3. stalemate [stéilmèit] 막다른 골목, 궁지

체스에서 수가 막힌 상태를 stalemate라고 한다. 비유적으로 더 이상 발전이 없는 교착상태에 빠 지거나 막다른 골목에 다다른 것을 표현한다.

Israeli-Palestinian peace talks had reached an apparent stalemate when it came to the issue of dividing the holy city of Jerusalem.

이스라엘과 팔레스타인 간 평화 협상은 성지 예루살렘 분할 문제와 관련해서 교착상태에 빠진 것으로 보인다.

● 위원회는 3일간의 여야 간 대치 상태를 끝내고 금융 개혁 법안에 대한 논의를 재개했다.

The committee resumed debate on the financial reform bill, ending a three-day stalemate between the ruling and opposition parties.

4. standoff [stǽndɔ́ːf] 교착상태

말 그대로 ‘서로 떨어져(off) 서(stand) 있다’는 뜻을 담고 있다. 대결만 지속될 뿐 해결책이 없는 대치 상태나 교착 상태를 의미한다.

The North Korean nuclear standoff will likely reach a turning point once Kim Jong-il is no longer in power.

교착상태에 빠진 북한 핵 문제는 김정일이 권력에서 물러나면 전기가 마련될 것 같다.

● 20명을 인질로 잡고 있던 남성이 4시간의 대치 상태를 끝내고 마침내 경찰에 투항했다.

A man holding 20 people hostage finally surrendered to the police after a four-hour standoff.

5. standstill [stǽndstìl] 정지

말 그대로 ‘가만히(still) 서(stand) 있다’는 뜻을 담고 있다. 일이 중단되거나 정지된 상태를 표현할 때 쓴다.

The bridge was only half-built when funding fell through and construction was left at a standstill.

그 교량은 반만 지어진 채로 자금이 막혀 건설이 중단된 상태다.

● 몇 시간 동안 그 문제를 논의했지만 당사자들이 타협안에 동의하지 못해 논의가 중단되었다.

Despite debating the issue for several hours, the parties could not agree on a compromise and hit a standstill.

6. strand [strǽnd] 오도가도 못하게 하다

원래 ‘해변’이라는 뜻인데, 배가 해변에 좌초되었다는 의미로 확대되어 ‘오도 가도 못하는 고립된 상황’을 일컫는다.

Tom Hanks plays a FedEx employee stranded on a deserted island in “Cast Away.”

영화 〈캐스트어웨이〉에서 톰 행크스는 버려진 섬에 혼자 고립된 페덱스 직원 역할을 한다.

● 기상 악화로 항공편의 이륙이 금지되는 바람에 수천 명이 공항에 고립되는 상황에 처했다.

Thousands of passengers were stranded at the airport when airplanes were grounded due to poor weather conditions.

〈군집, 모임〉

1. cuddle [kʌ́dl] 껴안다

소리와 의미가 잘 어울리는 단어다. 추위를 이기려고 혹은 애정 표시로 서로 껴안거나 옹송그리고 있는 모양을 나타낸다.

A DC woman woke up on Sunday to the horror of finding a complete stranger cuddling her in bed, police said.

경찰에 의하면 워싱턴 DC에 사는 여성이 일요일 아침에 일어나 보니 낯선 사람이 침대에서 자신을 안고 있는 섬뜩한 일을 겪었다고 한다.

● 짐은 혼자 자기 자리에서 자는 게 좋은데 짐의 부인은 서로 안고 자는 것을 더 좋아해서 둘은 한차례 말다툼을 했다.

Jim and his wife got into an argument because he preferred to sleep on his own side of the bed whereas she preferred to cuddle.