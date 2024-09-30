At UN, South Korea ramps up bid to win over N. Korea's old friends

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands during their 45-minute meeting on Saturday, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. ( (South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

South Korea ramped up its diplomatic efforts to gain greater influence over North Korea’s traditional allies and old friends -- China, Cuba, and Iran -- with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul spearheading a series of high-level talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Central to the efforts was Cho's third face-to-face meeting of the year with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday, a meeting South Korea's Foreign Ministry described as part of "close strategic communication."

The dialogue, showcasing strengthened bilateral cooperation and exchanges, paved the way for a significant development: The two ministers agreed to pursue a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru this November, the Seoul ministry said.

Beyond diplomatic coordination, the two ministers also agreed to bolster cooperation across sectors -- enhancing exchanges between local governments, parliaments, academia, and citizens -- while strengthening economic collaboration to foster growth and improve livelihoods in both nations, the ministry added.

Wang noted the growing bilateral exchanges and cooperation this year, stating that the "bilateral relationship has shown a positive trend of improvement, demonstrating that the efforts of both sides are in the right direction with promising results," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Building on the momentum of deepening ties, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun joined a high-profile reception on Thursday, which drew over 800 guests in celebration of the 75th anniversary of China’s founding on Oct. 1.

In Pyongyang, Kang Yun-sok, vice chairman of North Korea's standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, joined a similar reception hosted by Chinese Ambassador Wang Yajun on Friday, continuing the tradition of North Korean officials of Kang’s rank attending the annual Chinese National Day event.