[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul entertains guests with moon photo zone

Grand Hyatt Seoul, located in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, presents a full moon-themed photo zone for guests to capture an autumn moment with family and friends.

The light installation, available since Sept. 13, continues to be a great photo spot for the guests at the hotel’s Waterfall Garden until Oct. 20.

While the Waterfall Garden is open exclusively for hotel members and guests from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. until Sept. 23, it will be available for public visitors of all ages from Sept. 24 to Oct. 20.

For more information, call (02) 797-1234.

Maison Glad Jeju presents fall food promotion

Maison Glad Jeju, located in northern Jeju Island, offers a gastronomic journey with South Korea’s popular autumn ingredients at its buffet restaurant Samdajeong.

The promotion “Autumn Chef’s Road Special” includes some of the chef’s recommendations with seasonal delicacies including snow crab, crayfish and dotted gizzard shad.

Guests can also enjoy the pine mushrooms over rice, known as “seongi deopbap” in Korean, grilled salmon, Peking duck and other Jeju specialties like abalone porridge and Jeju flatfish sashimi.

Lunch and dinner are available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., respectively. Lunch is priced at 67,000 won, and dinner costs 108,000 won.

The promotion runs through Nov. 30.

For more information and reservation, call (064) 747-5000.

Kensington Hotels and Resorts presents baby-friendly promotion

Kensington Hotels and Resorts offers an “Oh My Baby” package in collaboration with Bebecook, a local baby food company, until Oct. 31.

The package includes a one-night stay at any of the Kensington properties, a free breakfast buffet for two adults and one baby and a welcome gift for the children.

“Oh My Baby” is priced from 109,900 won.

Guests at Kensington Hotel Pyeongchang, Kensington Resort Seorak Beach and Kensington Resort Seorak Valley can also explore special pop-up zones and browse different baby food, antibiotic-free meals and side dishes for babies.

For more information, visit Kensington Hotels and Resorts' official website.

Grand Walkerhill Seoul presents camping-themed package

Grand Walkerhill Seoul, located in eastern Seoul, offers an opportunity to enjoy nature and the autumn atmosphere surrounded by Achasan.

Guests can choose from three packages, with options including a one-night stay at a standard or deluxe room, a picnic set for use in the hotel’s outdoor space Forest Park, free breakfast for two or autumn drinks.

Guests can also enjoy snacks, popcorn, two glasses of draft beer and marshmallows to cook over a campfire.

The package, which opened on Aug. 26, runs through Nov. 30, with prices starting at 182,000 won.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 1670-0005.

Westin Josun Seoul presents wine promotion

The Westin Josun Seoul in Jung-gu, central Seoul, offers a wine pairing event for guests in October.

Guests can enjoy the “Sharing Delights” promotion on weekday nights, featuring three unique cuisines: lobster with burrata cheese, casarecce pasta with truffle and a 300-gram rib eye steak.

The hotel's restaurant recommends Paul Goerg Absolu Extra Brut, Chateau Haut Pontet Saint-Emilion Grand Cru 2018 and Olivier Jouan, Bourgogne Hautes Cotes de Nuits Blanc 2021 for the diners to delight the table.

“Sharing Delights” is priced at 350,000 won for four guests.

The promotion runs through Oct. 31.

For more information and reservations, call (02) 771-0500.