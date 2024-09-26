[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Festival of fall flowers in Wonju

At Yonsugol Village in Wonju, Gangwon Province, a festival kicked off last week for flower lovers, especially of those coming to full bloom in the fall.

The Gangwon Fall Flower Festival shows everything from zinnias to cockscombs, fireweeds and petunias -- in addition to cosmos.

The village is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 6. Admission costs 3,000 won, and grade school students and younger enter for free. For more information, visit poppystore.modoo.at.

Lantern festival in Namyangju

Sandulsori Botanical Garden in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, is holding a lantern festival through the end of April next year.

The botanical garden, open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., will give visitors lanterns to hold as they stroll around the compound that has a restaurant, bakery and cafe. Admission is 8,000 won for all ages except children two years old and younger.

Outside food and pets are not allowed. Parking is free. For more information, visit sandulsori.co.kr.

Nighttime view of Gongsanseong

A nighttime stroll around the storied Gongsanseong is perfect for those wanting a leisurely walk that is also enlightening.

The fortress in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, will be lit up between 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. through Oct. 10.

Installations will also grant a glimpse into the Baekje Kingdom (18 BC to 660 AD). Visit ggm-art.kr.

Wild chrysanthemums

Check out a variety of chrysanthemums in full bloom at the Garden of Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province, through Oct. 13.

The Dry Garden, one of the many gardens and trails at Morning Calm, touts 15 different types of Montauk daisies and crossbred chrysanthemums.

Morning Calm is open year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission for adults is 11,000 won, with discounts available for children. Go to morningcalm.co.kr.

Blooms on Jara Island

A festival of fall blooms will take place on Gapyeong County’s Jara Island in Gyeonggi Province through Oct. 13.

“The 2024 Colorful Green Jara Island Flower Festa” will showcase fall flowers, ranging from zinnias to verbenas, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Admission is 7,000 won, of which 5,000 won is returned as vouchers to be used at nearby restaurants, cafes and shops. Check the latest at gptour.go.kr.