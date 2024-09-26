[Box office] Movies in theaters this week

Most Popular
[Box office] Movies in theaters this weekBy Kim Da-sol
Published : Sept. 27, 2024 - 09:00
“Transformers One”
(US)
Opened Sept. 25
Animation/Science fiction
Directed by Josh Cooley
Set on Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers, future sworn enemies Optimus Prime and Megatron are friends who have bonded like brothers.
“I, the Executioner”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 24
Crime/Action
Directed by Ryoo Seung-wan
Veteran detective Seo Do-cheol (Hwang Jung-min) teams up with rookie cop Park Sun-woo (Jung Hae-in) to track down a serial killer taunting police by announcing his next victim before each crime.
“Jung Kook: I Am Still”
(South Korea)
Opened Sept. 18
Documentary
Directed by Park Jun-su
Follow Jungkook of K-pop phenomenon BTS and his performance in New York, London and Seoul for his first-ever solo single, "Golden," as well as behind-the-scene interviews over eight months.
“Alien: Romulus”
(US)
Opened Aug. 14
Horror/Sci-fi
Directed by Fede Alvarez
In 2142, a group of desperate young space colonizers go to a derelict space station intent to loot valuable resources, only to face the most terrifying life-form in the universe while scavenging the space station's deepest ends.
