[Photo News] LG CEO workshop

[Photo News] LG CEO workshopBy Korea Herald
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 14:29
LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (center) attends a strategy meeting with some 40 top executives across LG companies in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. During the meeting, where mid- to long-term strategies were discussed, the LG chief urged to set ambitious goals to achieve “the best and the first.” (LG Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
