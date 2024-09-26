[Photo News] LG CEO workshop

Home

By Korea Herald

Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 14:29

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo (center) attends a strategy meeting with some 40 top executives across LG companies in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Wednesday. During the meeting, where mid- to long-term strategies were discussed, the LG chief urged to set ambitious goals to achieve “the best and the first.” (LG Group)

