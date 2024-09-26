Govt., PPP agree to provide new scholarships to graduate students of science

Choo Kyung-ho, floor leader of the ruling People Power Party, speaks during a meeting with government officials and PPP lawmakers to discuss measures to support students in science and engineering at the National Assembly on Thursday. (Yonhap)

The government and the ruling People Power Party agreed to provide new scholarships to 1,000 graduate students in science and engineering fields from next year.

A scholarship of 5 million won ($3,750) will be granted to each student annually as part of efforts to foster talents in science and technology, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's top policymaker.

The two sides also decided to push for a law aimed at improving administrative services provided to researchers and research institutions, expand various awards in science and engineering, and take measures to prevent career breaks for female researchers.

Earlier this year, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the government will give stipends to graduate students in science and engineering fields, and expand scholarships to both undergraduate and graduate students in these fields, as he underscored his commitment to enhancing the country's competitiveness in science and technology. (Yonhap)