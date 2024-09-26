Govt., PPP agree to provide new scholarships to graduate students of science

Most Popular
-
1
NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO
-
2
Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
-
3
[Hello India] Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
-
4
An increasing number of K-pop idols are breaking free from big agencies. Why?
-
5
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
6
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more
-
7
[Exclusive] Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
-
8
Malnutrition cases nearly triple in last 5 years
-
9
KFA Chair denies unfair hiring of national coach
-
10
Couple welcoming quintuplets to receive over W170m in childbirth grants
Govt., PPP agree to provide new scholarships to graduate students of scienceBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 10:58
The government and the ruling People Power Party agreed to provide new scholarships to 1,000 graduate students in science and engineering fields from next year.
A scholarship of 5 million won ($3,750) will be granted to each student annually as part of efforts to foster talents in science and technology, according to Rep. Kim Sang-hoon, the PPP's top policymaker.
The two sides also decided to push for a law aimed at improving administrative services provided to researchers and research institutions, expand various awards in science and engineering, and take measures to prevent career breaks for female researchers.
Earlier this year, President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the government will give stipends to graduate students in science and engineering fields, and expand scholarships to both undergraduate and graduate students in these fields, as he underscored his commitment to enhancing the country's competitiveness in science and technology. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Hyundai Motor inches closer to IPO in India
-
Texas development shuts down rumors of Samsung plant layoffs
-
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more